CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Field damaged
Robert Hodge, 65, of Connellsville reported someone left tire tracks with a brown Ford F150 in his field at 165 Broadford Road at about 3 p.m. June 3.
DUNBAR TWP.
Damage from gunfire
State police said someone fired a rifle across the Yough River and damaged an EZGo golf cart and an camper belonging to Matthew Fry, 46, of Pittsburgh and Randall Coughanour, 52, of Bethel Park at 1101 Riveredge Road at about 9 a.m. June 7.
EAST HUNTINGDON TWP.
Burglary reported
Rachael Ernette, 43, of Scottdale reported someone broke into a storage shed at her Emma Street home and stole various items between June 22 and 24.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Accident reported
State police in Greene County reported a two-vehicle accident occurred on Roy Furman Highway at the intersection of Murtha Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday. The driver of one vehicle was identified as Michael J. Ellis, 28, of Uniontown. The driver of the second vehicle was Margaret M. Watson, 62, of Waynesburg, police said. Natalie R. Harris, 38, of Waynesburg was a passenger in Watson’s vehicle.
LUZERNE TWP.
Investigation ongoing
State police are investigating reports of unauthorized use of a credit card and vehicle reported by a 70-year-old Brownsville man, which allegedly occurred on High Street between June 24 and July 1.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police charged Cassaundra Kephart, 32, of Uniontown for allegedly stealing two air conditioning units with a $411 value from Walmart at about 5:15 p.m. June 1.
SALTLICK TWP.
Overdose reported
State police said a woman overdosed on six Oxycodone pills and other prescription medication on Clinton Road between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. June 11.
SALTLICK TWP.
Vehicles on private property
State police said someone drove two logging vehicles on private driveway at 133 Wash Run Road belonging to a 38-year-old Indian Head man at about 6:30 a.m. July 6.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Vehicle fire
State police said the cause of a vehicle fire at 130 Doyle Street at about 11 p.m. July 4 was not able to be immediately determined. The fire caused $4,000 in damage to property belonging to Kathleen Sutton, 56, of Uniontown. The fire started in the passenger compartment of a 2006 Dodge Chrysler pickup truck, which was parked in the driveway, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Three-vehicle accident
State police said a driver hit two vehicles parked in the Shop 'n Save parking lot at about 3:10 p.m. July 2. All three vehicles sustained minor damaged. No injuries were reported. Police said the driver's Honda Odyssey was towed by Burnsworth Garage as a precaution due to the driver's age.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Chainsaw stolen
A 71-year-old Uniontown man reported to state police that a chainsaw he gave to a repair shop at about noon March 3 was missing.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Missing person
State police said a person went missing from 100 Mark Drive at about noon July 4. Anyone with information is asked to call the Uniontown station at 724-439-7111.
WEST BROWNSVILE
Overdose reported
State police said a woman overdosed at Walmart on Daniel Kendall Drive on Friday around 2:45 p.m. The woman was transported to Monongahela Valley Hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.