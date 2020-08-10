CONNELLSVILLE
Harassment alleged
Brian S. Showman, 45, of Connellsville was cited with harassment for allegedly poking William Showman in the face multiple times and then punching him at 904 East Crawford Ave. at about 7 p.m. Monday.
DUNBAR TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police said a 35-year-old Hopwood woman damaged property belonging to a 37-year-old Vanderbilt woman at 174 Upper Sandy Hollow Road at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Escape reported
State police issued an arrest warrant for Josie Heppenstall, 26, of Uniontown, who allegedly failed to return to the Greene County jail from work release at 4 p.m. Aug. 1.
GEORGES TWP.
Mailbox damaged
Jack Trout, 60, of Georges Township reported at about 12:15 p.m. Juy 2 someone broke his mailbox from its pedestal at 519 Weaver Mill Road. State police said the mailbox had been hit with a blunt object the previous evening.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police said a 39-year-old Clarksville man was involved in a physical altercation against a 40-year-old Waynesburg woman at Bells Bridge and Jefferson roads at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.
MENALLEN TWP.
Criminal mischief
A 77-year-old New Salem woman reported someone left tire marks with an all-terrain vehicle in her yard at 934 1st Street at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MORGAN TWP.
Rollover accident
Driver Kornell N. Little, 22, of Fairmont, West Virginia, failed to negotiate a curve on Hull Run Road and went off the road, went down an embankment and hit a tree at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to state police. No injuries were reported. His Toyota Tundra was disabled.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
Madison R. Cochran, 20, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing a $2.99 bag of potato chips from Dollar General at about 7:30 p.m. June 27.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Animal cruelty
State police said a 37-year-old Uniontown man would be charged with animal cruelty after his dog was found to be severely malnourished at 703 Veterans Drive at about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3. An animal hospital confirmed the dog was in end-stage Lyme disease, police said.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Money stolen
State police said someone stole $40 from GetGo on Pittsburgh Road at about 4:40 p.m. July 24 and fled in a gold Ford Fusion.
POINT MARION
Retail theft
Shannon Stallard, 43, of Richland is facing a felony count of retail theft for allegedly stealing $45.65 in items from Family Dollar at about 4:30 p.m. July 31.
SALTLICK TWP.
Scam reported
James Hissem, 66, of Normalville reported to state police that his company, Anti Hacking Pro, deposited $5,000 into his bank account and asked him to pay it back in gift cards. He filed the report after paying $4,200.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE
Theft from vehicle
State police are investigating a reported theft of an unemployment card and $5 in change from a vehicle on McElhaney Avenue July 4. The victims are a 23-year-old Connellsville man and a 19-year-old Hopwood woman.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
PFA violation
State police said a 19-year-old Brownsville man violated a protection-from-abuse order held by his mother, a 41-year-old Uniontown woman, by calling her at about 7 p.m. July 5.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Burglary reported
Stacey Stamm, 34, of Uniontown reported her 134 Hague Lane residence was burglarized after noticing two storm windows were ajar at about 8 p.m. Aug. 3. Nothing was reported missing.
UNIONTOWN
Drug charges
A 26-year-old Farmington man was allegedly found with methamphetamines, a heroin stamp bag and other drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Pittsburgh and Race streets at about 2:30 a.m. July 9.
