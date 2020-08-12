CONNELLSVILLE
Man charged
Nicholas R. Borris, 23, of Connellsville was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, false identification and disorderly conduct following a traffic stop at Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Police said he was a passenger in the vehicle, and had a felony arrest warrant for burglary. He allegedly fled the vehicle before he was apprehended.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Allan L. Simms, 79, of Aleppo failed to stop at a stop sign on Browns Creek Road and turned left onto East Roy Furman Highway. Driver Terry L. Cline, 48, of Waynesburg was unable to stop in time and hit Simms' vehicle at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were disabled. Simms was driving with passenger Anna M. Simms, 75, of Aleppo and Cline was driving with passenger Victoria L. Cline, 51, of Waynesburg.
GERMAN TWP.
Motorcycle accident
State police said Daniel J. Jones, 29, of Masontown was riding a Suzuki RMZ 450 when he was hit by driver Fred L. King, 61, of Dilliner at the intersection of McClellandtown Road (State Route 21) and Yuras Farm Road at about 6 p.m. Friday. Police said both drivers said they had green lights immediately before the collision. Jones was stopped on Yuras Farm Road and then proceeded through the intersection, when he was hit at about 45 miles per hour with a BMW X3, causing him to fall into a grassy area, police said. Jones was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS with a possible leg injury. King was driving with passenger Stephanie J. Milliron, 60, of Dilliner. No other injuries were reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Fight reported
A fight involving multiple people was reported at Sheetz on Pittsburgh Road at about 5:50 p.m. July 27. As of Monday, no one had been identified and no charges were filed. State police are investigating.
SPRINGFIELD TWP.
Trespass reported
State police are investigating criminal trespass reported by a 69-year-old Connellsville woman on Hampton Road at about 4:30 a.m. July 19. She told state police a rolled cigarette was stolen and a tank top, pocket knife and sandals were found.
