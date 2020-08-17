FRANKLIN TWP.
Assault reported
A 32-year-old Washington man reported to state police in Waynesburg someone hit him in the back of the head at Brady's Roadhouse at about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Drug possession
A 27-year-old Carmichaels man was taken into custody at 100 Comfort Lane after he was reportedly found with narcotics and drug paraphernalia at about 6 p.m. Aug. 8.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Accident with serious injuries
State police said Robert W. Simon, 62, of Uniontown man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident near 1066 Mae West Road at about 3:35 p.m. Aug. 9. Police said he was not wearing a helmet and went off the road, hitting a building. He was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
JEFFERSON
Vehicle into post office
State police in Waynesburg said a 30-year-old Rices Landing woman was driving under the influence of a controlled substance when she failed to stay in her lane eastbound in Greene Street and hit a West Penn utility pole and a vehicle driven by Melaney M. Duffala, 70, of Waynesburg, which was stopped at the intersection with Pine Street at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9. The first driver then continued into the Jefferson Borough United States Postal Services building and the natural gas meter attached to it. The first vehicle was disabled. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Harassment alleged
A 27-year-old Carmichaels man allegedly slapped a 28-year-old Waynesburg woman on East Roy Furman Highway at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
MORGAN TWP.
Vehicle damaged
A 35-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, both of Clarksville, reported to state police someone threw a rock at the woman's vehicle, causing damage at Clarksville Road and E Street at about 6:40 p.m. Aug. 6.
MORGAN TWP.
ATV stolen
A 28-year-old Canonsburg man reported his black Yamaha YFZ2450 all-terrain vehicle was stolen from Jefferson and Kennel roads sometime between Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. Aug. 6.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE
Confederate flag stolen, damaged
Wesley Kingan, 53, of Connellsville reported to state police someone stole his $10 Confederate flag from the front porch of 1118 West Gibson Ave. at about 7:15 p.m. Aug. 9. Police said it was found damaged near the residence.
