DUNBAR TWP.
Burglary
A gold necklace worth $20 and an unknown amount of change were stolen in a burglary at the home of a Dunbar couple on Furnace Road on July 24, state police in Uniontown reported.
LUZERNE TWP.
Theft
Sean Martin, 33, of East Millsboro reported that 200 pounds of copper were stolen from his property on 120 Watson Road between June 21 and 25, state police in Belle Vernon reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
DUI
Kyle Hair-Stewart, 24, of Uniontown, was charged with DUI after a traffic stop on McClellandtown Road on July 26, state police in Uniontown reported.
