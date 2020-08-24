BEALSVILLE
Man charged
State police said Edward White, 45, of Fredericktown was arrested and charged with DUI after a traffic stop on Maiden Street at Ridgewood Drive on Aug. 17.
CENTER TWP.
Crash reported
No injuries were reported when Devon M. Jameson, 20, of Waynesburg hit a deer on Golden Oaks Road in Greene County on Aug. 18, according to state police.
FAYETTE CITY
Harassment alleged
Christopher L. Majors, 52, of Monessen was cited for harassment after an alleged incident at a Johnson Hollow Road home on Aug. 11, state police said. The alleged victim was identified as Kacee Sabo, 39, of Fayette City.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Injury reported
State police said Matthew F. Fehling, 37, of Crucible sustained a minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Caldwell Road in Greene County on Aug. 16.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft reported
State police said someone stole license plate KLY1477 from a vehicle in Mountainview Garden in Greene County on Aug. 16.
PERRY TWP
Lost firearm reported
William Magnotti reported he lost a 40-caliber revolver in the area of Youghiogheny River Trail and Layton Road on Aug. 9, state police said.
REDSTONE TWP.
Damage reported
State police are investigating a report that a vehicle owned by Aaron Stagesin, 24, of Republic had an unknown substance sprayed on it on Aug. 6.
REDSTONE TWP.
Warrant issued
State police said Zackary Gross, 27, of Brownsville had a warrant issued for his arrest for an alleged assault on Aug. 11.
UNIONTOWN
Case dismissed
The case filed against Clement T. Wynn, 25, of Tower Hill was dismissed Tuesday. He had been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend on Carlisle Street Jan. 5.
