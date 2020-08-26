BROWNSVILLE
Criminal mischief
Maryann Columbia of Brownsville reported to state police someone damaged the driver's side window of a vehicle belonging to her father, David Columbia, 84, of Brownsville, on Market Street sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
DUNBAR TWP.
ATV accident with serious injuries
State police said driver Robert D. Deberry, 27, of Hopwood suffered serious injuries when a rear tire on his Polaris RZR Turbo 1000 blew out on Old Braddock Road, causing him to swerve into a tree at about 12:45 a.m. Aug. 14. He was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
REDSTONE TWP.
Unauthorized use of vehicle
Danielle Sigwalt, 43, of Fairbank was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle. State police said her boyfriend, Chad Kirby, 49, of Fairbank, let her borrow his car to go to work but did not return it on time Thursday. Kirby told police she returned the car Friday morning.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
DUI
State police said a 72-year-old Smithton man was stopped in the 800 block of Finley Road at about 11:20 p.m. Aug. 5 and arrested on suspicion of DUI.
UNIONTOWN
Charges withdrawn
Charges of DUI filed against Ronald Russell, 77, of Uniontown in December were withdrawn during a scheduled court appearance Aug. 18. He no longer faces any charges.
