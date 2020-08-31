BULLSKIN TWP.
Domestic abuse
Justin S. Baker, 33, of Mount Pleasant was charged with simple assault for allegedly assaulting a 41-year-old Acme woman on Snowshoe Road at about 11 p.m. Aug. 4.
DUNBAR TWP.
Tractor stolen
Deborah Hoekstra, 64, of Dunbar reported that a John Deere tractor belonging to her and Brian Gaborko, 47, of Dunbar was stolen sometime between Aug. 15 and 19 at Little Summit and Valley roads. The tractor is a green and yellow 2018 John Deere D110 riding lawnmower.
DUNBAR TWP.
Boy on bicycle hit
State police said a 14-year-old Vanderbilt boy on a bicycle was hit by a driver on Leisenring-Vanderbilt Road when a driver turned onto the road from West Crawford Avenue at about 20 mph at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17. The boy fell of his bike, and suffered a suspected minor injury. The driver took the boy home and left, and the boy was later taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said Tammy M. Settle, 55, of West Leisenring failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign and turned right toward Oliver Plaza as Bernard F. Orbash, 69, of East Millsboro was traveling east and hit his vehicle at about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 17. No injuries were reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
Richard D. Foster, 55, of Smithfield was charged with theft for allegedly failing to return a $500 pole sander for months belonging to Fayette Rental Solutions and Walter Grimes, 40, of Lemont Furnace.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Hit and run
State police said the driver of a silver Lincoln sedan sideswiped driver Alexander N. Swiantek, 18, of West Newton on I-70 westbound near exit 43 B at about 1:40 p.m. Aug. 17 and fled down the exit. No injuries were reported. Police said the Lincoln may have been an MKZ.
SALTLICK TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Donnie Stacy, 45, of Rices Landing failed to stop at a stop sign on Indian Creek Valley Road and crossed its intersection with County Line Road, hitting driver Ian M. Brown, 55, of Pittsburgh at about 45 miles per hour at about 6:10 p.m. Aug. 22. Brown and his passenger, Jodie M. Minor, 56, of Pittsburgh were both injured, and both vehicles were disabled. Brown suffered suspected non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Frick Hospital by Fayette EMS. Minor suffered suspected minor injuries, and was not transported. Normalville Area and Saltlick Township volunteer fire departments assisted on the scene, along with Past 2 Present Towing.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Louis Mauser, 79, of Uniontown failed to yield from the old Kmart parking lot and turned left toward Matthew Drive, cutting across traffic and attempted to enter the right lane. Driver Cathleen Bentz-Umbel, 56, of Grindstone appeared from behind the building and hit her horn, but Mauser did not see her and hit her vehicle at about 1:40 p.m. Aug. 18. Bentz-Umbel was driving with passenger Michele J. Bentz, 76, of Grindstone. No injuries were reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Jacob D. Miller, 25, of Connellsville failed to give proper clearance when turning left from McClellandtown Road onto Rainey Avenue, and was hit by driver Mark L. Foster, 41, of Uniontown who then hit a retaining wall and telephone pole. State police witnessed the crash, which happened at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18. Foster was driving with passenger James W. Showalter, 38, of Uniontown, who suffered a suspected minor injury. He was treated on the scene by EMS Southwest.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Man charged
State police said driver Daniel Skidmore, 36, of Smithfield tried to steal a vehicle belonging to Cheryl McFarland, 72, of Uniontown from the parking lot of Alarm Monitoring Security Systems at 60 Lebanon Avenue at about 5:55 a.m. July 28. The 2012 Jeep was damaged in the theft attempt, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Vehicle stolen
State police said someone stole a silver Mitsubishi Outlander containing a $250 Louis Vitton wallet and $45 from Lee Oliver, 37, of Uniontown at 42 Coal Lick Run at about 5:30 a.m. July 22. The vehicle and wallet were recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.