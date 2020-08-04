ALEPPO TWP.
Burglary reported
Michael Mathews, 62, of Cameron, West Virginia reported to state police someone burglarized his property on Green Valley Road at about 4 p.m. July 28 and stole a $30 Carftsman ratchet tool set and a $20 4-inch electric grinder.
BELLE VERNON
Harassment alleged
Robert Cunningham, 49, of Washington was cited with harassment for a domestic violence incident allegedly committed against Jennifer Gismondi, 46, of Belle Vernon at 134 State Street at about 12:40 a.m. July 9.
BROWNSVILLE
Drug possession
Aaron Jeffries, 40, of Brownsville was charged with possession of a controlled substance and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after he was allegedly found with 40 stamp bags of heroin at Uniontown Hospital, after suffering a seizure on Maple Street at about 3 p.m. July 14.
BROWNSVILLE
Domestic violence
Donald Hibbard, 42, and Gloria Hibbard, 62, both of Brownsville, were cited with harassment for an alleged domestic violence incident at 424 Clover Street at about 4 p.m. July 20. State police said Donald Hibbard grabbed his wife by the wrist during an argument and she pushed him.
DUNKARD TWP.
Tools stolen
State police said someone stole tools from a 58-year-old Bobtown man on Titus Street sometime between July 11 and about 11:45 a.m. July 25. The items reported stolen were a $120 Craftsman grinder, a $100 Craftsman impact drill, $400 in miscellaneous Craftsman hand tools, a $75 tool of unknown make and model and a $350 Barnett crossbow.
DUNKARD TWP.
Theft reported
State police said someone stole catalytic converters belonging to David Jordan, 58, of Dilliner and Jordan Auto Parts at 217 Moffit Road on various dates and times between June 30 and about 5 p.m. Thursday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft reported
Kristy Vliet, 47, of Graysville reported someone stole her $110 black knee walker with a black mesh basket from the Walmart parking lot at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Mailbox damaged
State police said someone damaged a mailbox at 249 Elm Drive sometime between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. July 27.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Man charged
Casey J. Reeves, 26, of Mount Clare, West Virginia was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. State police were called to 273 East Roy Furman Highway at about 10 a.m. Friday to check on Reeves, who was asleep in the passenger seat of a vehicle. State police said he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and refused to exit the vehicle. He was forcibly removed and found with possession of drugs and additional paraphernalia, police said.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Property damaged
Michael Medlen, 46, of Waynesburg reported someone entered his 104 Buchanan Avenue residence and damaged property at about noon Friday.
JEFFERSON TWP.
DUI arrest
David Horne, 36, of Waynesburg was arrested and charged with DUI following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Havers Hill Road at about 9 p.m. July 29.
LUZERNE TWP.
Robbery, assault reported
State police said a man reported he was assaulted and robbed at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday on Allison Avenue. He said he fled on foot, and left his vehicle in reverse. His Honda Odyssey hit an unoccupied Ford Focus. Both vehicles were still driveable, police said.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Drug possession
State police arrested a 25-year-old Dilliner woman at South Eighty-Eight Road and Evergreen Second Street, where they were called for a reported disturbance at about 5:45 p.m. July 28. Police said she was found with drugs and paraphernalia.
PERRY TWP.
DUI arrest
State police arrested a 58-year-old Monessen man on suspicion of DUI after he was stopped on a traffic violation at Pittsburgh and Gun Club roads at about 2 a.m. Friday.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Chase reported
State police said they pursued a Ford Taurus at about 7 p.m. Friday. The driver fled on foot and remains at large, police said.
