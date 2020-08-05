BULLSKIN TWP.
Deer hit
State police said Samantha J. Yoder, 29, of Boswell hit a deer that ran into the road on Pleasant Valley Road at its intersection with Kreinbrook Hill Road at about 7:40 a.m. July 22.
DUNBAR TWP.
Simple assault
Walter E. Marino, 62, of Dunbar was charged with simple assault for allegedly shoving Julie R. Martin, 45, of Dunbar at a Hardy Hill Road home at about 10:30 p.m. July 27. Martin suffered a cut on her lower left leg from being shoved to the floor, police said.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Fraudulent charges
A 48-year-old Markleysburg woman reported to state police a 19-year-old Farmington man used her credit card to purchase about $100 in online video games between December 2019 and July 2020.
MENALLEN TWP.
Overdose reported
State police are investigating a reported overdose at Pittsburgh and Laurel Hill roads at about 8 p.m. July 8.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said a GMC Yukon driver and a Ford F150 XLT driver side-swiped each other on Tomcat Hollow Road near Morris Buncic Road at about 6:30 p.m. July 29, damaging each other's driver's side mirrors. No injuries were reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police said a 52-year-old Uniontown man threatened to assault another man with a baseball bat at 47 Oliver 2 Road at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
A 43-year-old Uniontown man was accused of stealing three 15-pack cases of 12-ounce beer from Sweet Pea's at about 12:15 p.m. June 29.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Simple assault
State police said Sean M. Cavanagh, 54, of Uniontown assaulted a 19-year-old Uniontown woman on Lindsay Drive at about 9:15 p.m. July 1. He was charged with simple assault.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Motorcycle accident
State police said motorcycle rider Travis W. Swihart, 26, of Smithfield was hit by Ram 2500 driver Samuel R. Jordan, 40, of Hopwood outside Sheetz on West Main Street at about 5:40 a.m. July 22. Police said Jordan was attempting to turn left into Sheetz using the center turn without yielding lane when Swihart crossed into his path. Swihart was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS with suspected minor injuries.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
A 27-year-old Brownsville man is suspected for allegedly stealing from Walmart at about 7:30 a.m. July 29, police said.
UNIONTOWN
Two charged
Police conducted a traffic stop in the Sunoco gas station at Connellsville and Lincoln streets at about 11:15 p.m. July 16 and charged Paul J. Michaux, 30, of Pricedale for allegedly driving under the influence of a controlled substance and charged Ashton R. Hite, 34, of Uniontown with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
