BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft reported
John Beal, 28, of Connellsville reported a theft to state police involving a Ford F-150 XLT and a 2013 Ford Escape at 348 Pleasant Valley Road at about 9:20 a.m. June 20.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Terril L. Loos, 66, of Acme failed to yield as she was backing out of her driveway and collided with driver Zachary D. Ahlborn, 21, of Alverton at 167 County Line Road at about 6:30 a.m. July 22. No injuries were reported.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft from vehicle
Kayla Jessup, 29, and Heather Ruff, 41, both of Connellsville reported someone stole items from a vehicle at 101 East End Road at about 2 p.m. June 19. The stolen items were a $400 gray Michael Kors purse, a $20 cheetah print wallet, Victoria's Secret lotion, scratch-off lottery tickets and $2 cash.
DUNBAR TWP.
Domestic violence
Elmer Weimer, 30, of Dunbar was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Ashley Allison, 23, of Connellsville during an argument about a mutual friend at 34 Patricia Lane at about 4:50 p.m. June 28. State police said Weimer put his hands around Allison's throat, causing shortness of breath, and hit her multiple times in the face. He also allegedly threw her cellphone on the ground, causing extensive damage.
DUNBAR TWP.
Gun lost
A person swimming at 1101 Riveredge Road reported losing a firearm at about 8:20 a.m. June 30. State police are investigating.
GERMAN TWP.
Check fraud
Nyeacha Wilson, 30, of Uniontown reported to check fraud to state police that occurred at PNC Bank June 3.
GEORGES TWP.
Criminal mischief
Roberta Carter, 29, of Smithfield reported to state police someone caused $400 in damage to her garage door and $10 in damage to her vinyl siding at 2761 Morgantown Road at about 6 p.m. June 27.
MENALLEN TWP.
Traffic cones, sign stolen
State police said someone stole two traffic cones and a "road work ahead" sign from an active work site at 789 New Salem Road between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 15. Amanda Martz, 31, of Boswell was listed as the victim.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Gift cards stolen
A 64-year-old Hopwood woman reported to state police she was scammed by a caller who asked her to purchase Target gift cards and provide the access numbers to the caller July 2. She reported she provided the numbers for a $400 gift card and a $500 gift card.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Fight reported
State police said a 28-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both of Lemont Furnace, assaulted each other on Poplar Street at about 1:40 p.m. June 24.
OHIOPYLE
Disorderly conduct
Ryan Krysak, 33, of Ohiopyle reported to state police someone climbed onto a 2015 GMC Silverado pickup truck and defecated on the front windshield between 11 p.m. July 2 and 8:30 a.m. July 3 at 140 Grant Street.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
DUI arrest
State police arrested a 22-year-old Ambridge man on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at Mullen Street and Dawson Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. July 18.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Drug possession
State police said a 39-year-old Jefferson man was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia at Walmart. Police were called to the store at about 9 p.m. June 24 for a report of a suspicious person.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Man charged
Timothy Grace, 34, of Vanderbilt was arrested after state police were called to the Walmart parking lot for a report of a man passed out in a vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. July 28. State police alleged he had been huffing household aerosol duster. He was transported by Fayette EMS for further treatment.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
15-year-old fled police
State police said a 15-year-old boy fled police in his father's 1977 Chevrolet Corvette at about 6 p.m. June 28. Police said the pursuit lasted 9 miles and reached speeds of about 100 miles per hour. The driver stopped when he observed a roadblock on Wiggins Lane.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
DUI arrest
A 29-year-old Fairbank woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after police were called to Speedy Cafe on McClellandtown Road for a welfare check at about 2:30 p.m. July 13.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Doorbell camera stolen
Kyle Beatty, 20, of Gans reported a $556 Ring doorbell camera was stolen from his 1st Street residence between 8 a.m. June 3 and 4 p.m. June 10. The camera was rented from Rent-A-Center, police said.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Fraud reported
State police are investigating a report of fraud involving an $800 eBay gift card at about 6:20 p.m. June 17.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Warrant arrest
State police were called to Gans Road near State Route 857 for a report of a male lying along the roadway at about 8:30 p.m. June 11. Police located Jesse Herr, 23, of Uniontown, who they said had multiple warrants. He was also allegedly found with methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.
VANDERBILT
Cash stolen
A 34-year-old Vanderbilt man reported two $10 bills were stolen from his vehicle on 3rd Street June 29.
