MARKLEYSBURG
Vehicle damaged
State police are investigating after a rear tire was slashed and a windshield was smashed on a red 2006 Honda Civic coupe belonging to Tracy Ravenscroft, 49, of Addison. The damage occurred at 233 Bruceton Road at about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 12.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
DUI crash
State police said John P. Dewitt, 55, of Smithfield crashed at 2436 South Eighty Eight Road at about 5:45 p.m. Aug. 26. He was charged with DUI.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle crash
Samantha Jo Smith, 20, of Adah was charged with DUI Sept. 2 for a two-vehicle accident involving a 33-year-old Leisenring woman and a 61-year-old Uniontown woman at Edison Street and Connellsville Road at about 10 p.m. July 30.
PERRY TWP.
Crash into barn
State police said Ronnie Hiles, 66, of Vanderbilt crashed his Chevrolet Silverado through two fences and a barn at Cemetery and Blue Star roads at about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 1. He was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Vehicle damaged
Larry Sullivan, 52, of Smithfield reported to state police at about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 29 someone caused three scratches to his blue 2017 Chevrolet Silverado in the Home Depot parking lot.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police responded to a report of criminal mischief at Sally's Beauty Supply on Walmart Drive for a report of a dark-colored substance on the front windows. It occurred sometime between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 9:15 a.m. Aug. 28, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
Haley Martin, 42, of Dunbar was charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing from Walmart at about 11 a.m. Aug. 3.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police are investigating a retail theft at Gabe's on McClellandtown Road at about 10:20 a.m. Aug. 17.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Man charged
Joseph J. Dean Jr., 31, of Carmichaels when state police were called for a welfare check at 123 Matthew Drive at about 9:10 p.m. July 31.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Theft by deception
State police are investigating a report of theft by deception reported by Patti Myers, 60, of Point Marion. She reported she paid $4,450 for landscaping services that were never completed.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Man charged
State police said a 38-year-old Uniontown man took a vehicle belonging to his mother, a 56-year-old Smithfield woman, following an argument on Mark Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 12. She told police her son demanded he use her vehicle for the evening, and when she said no, he punched out a window. She tried to prevent him from taking the keys, and fell on her face and dropped them. He left and was later located with the vehicle. Police said he resisted arrest in an abandoned building.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Man charged
Jeremy Crable, 32, of Fairbank was arrested on warrants and charged with possession of a controlled substance after state police were called to 102 Main Street at about 8:40 a.m. Aug. 2 for an alleged incident involving Tonya McFadden, 47, and William McFadden, 55, both of Gans.
WHARTON TWP.
High-speed chase
State police said they attempted to pull over a 2015 Chrysler Sebring at Kentuck and Chalkhill Ohiopyle roads for multiple traffic violations at about 11:20 a.m. July 29. Police said the driver fled for seven miles down Chalk Hill Ohiopyle Road at about 90 miles per hour, and turned left onto National Pike (Route 40) toward Maryland, fleeing for about nine miles at 130 miles per hour. Police terminated the pursuit due to the speeds and time of day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.