BROWNSVILLE
Vehicle stolen
State police said someone stole a blue 2000 Toyota Corolla with PA license plate number KBK9163 belonging to Roger Cline, 67, of Grindstone from S&K Repair sometime between 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 9:55 a.m. Aug. 22.
CENTER TWP.
Parked vehicles hit
State police said driver Patricia A. Nolan, 49, of Pine Grove, West Virginia lost control of her vehicle and went into a driveway at 3728 West Roy Furman Highway, hitting two parked vehicles at about 4:40 p.m. Sept. 4. Police said she and her driver, Leslie L. Debolt, 50, of New Martinsville, West Virginia suffered suspected minor injuries. They were examined on the scene by EMS Southwest and not transported to hospitals.
CUMBERLAND TWP.
Woman charged
Jana L. Cormack, 48, of Crucible was charged with resisting arrested and cited with disorderly conduct after she allegedly caused a disturbance during a traffic stop at East Roy Furman Highway and Kovalchecks Road at about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 2.
DUNKARD TWP.
Hit and run
State police said Jasmine L. Burrows, 27, of Bobtown lost control of her Jeep Liberty on a right curve of Creek Hill Road and left the road, hitting an embankment at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Police said she left the scene and later contacted state police. The Jeep was disabled and she was injured and went to Washington Health Systems Greene, police said. She faces traffic citations.
FAIRCHANCE
Siding damaged
Arnold Haines, 86, of Fairchance reported to state police at about 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 someone damaged his 107 Sheldon Avenue house, possibly by shooting at it or hitting it with a projectile. Police said there were multiple small holes in the siding, causing $1,000 in damage.
FAIRCHANCE
Cash stolen from purse
Denise Price, 57, of Smithfield reported someone stole $1,500 from her purse at 100 Fair Street at about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
FAYETTE CITY
Package stolen
Joel Fox, 31, of Fayette City reported a package containing $230 Jordan 5 sneakers was taken from his 140 Main Street porch sometime between 9 a.m. Aug. 27 and 2 p.m. Sept. 2.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Criminal mischief
A 45-year-old Brave man reported a 54-year-old Waynesburg man smashed the interior of his 2006 Ford with a hammer at West High Street and Jennings Avenue, Greene County at about 3 p.m. Aug. 3.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Drug possession
A 40-year-old Waltersburg man was charged with drug possession at 407 Morris Hollow Road at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Disorderly conduct, DUI
State police Waynesburg said two 19-year-old Jefferson women would be charged for an alleged incident in the 100 block of Orchard Road at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Police said one woman would be charged with DUI and the other would be charged with disorderly conduct.
GERMAN TWP.
Theft reported
State police said someone was taking payments for a dog posted for sale online without giving the buyers the dog. Police said the person collected money transfers through an app for $1,490 and $400 from a 22-year-old Smithfield woman and a 22-year-old Brownsville man.
LOWER TYRONE TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police are investigating theft from two vehicles on 100 Bethel Church Road reported by Douglas Ward, 58, of Dawson and Shawn Jones, 57, of Dawson at about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 4. Police said $10 in loose change was stolen from one vehicle and $70 cash was stolen from the second vehicle.
LUZERNE TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police cited Jennifer Teeter, 44, of Brownsville with a summary count of harassment for an alleged incident involving a 65-year-old LaBelle woman on Riverside Drive at about 2:15 p.m. Aug. 30.
