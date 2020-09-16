FAYETTE CITY
DUI crash
Dianna Vargo, 63, of Fayette City was charged with DUI following a crash at 2nd and Fording Streets at about 11:45 p.m. Aug. 28.
PERRY TWP.
Property dispute
State police said a 66-year-old Belle Vernon man and a 69-year-old Perryopolis man were arguing over a property dispute at about 3:45 p.m. Friday at 59 Old 51 Road when the Perryopolis man through a wooded board at the Belle Vernon man, hitting him in the face. Police said a harassment citation would be filed.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
DUI
State police arrested a 37-year-old Smithton man on suspicion of DUI during a traffic stop on State Route 981 and Dongili Park Lane at about 1 a.m. Aug. 27.
