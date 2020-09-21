BULLSKIN TWP.
Criminal mischief
Autumn Kreinbrook, 19, of Normalville was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for allegedly throwing a rock and damaging a windshield belonging to Kenneth Simmons, 18, of Connellsville at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 5.
GEORGES TWP.
Joe Biden sign stolen
A 70-year-old Uniontown man reported someone stole his Joe Biden for President sign from Mountain Road sometime between Aug. 21 and Sept. 4.
GERMAN TWP.
DUI arrest
State police arrested a 35-year-old Masontown man on suspicion of DUI during a traffic stop at Lutheran Church and Walnut Hill roads at about 1:25 a.m. Aug. 14.
GERMAN TWP.
Warrant arrest
Ralph Strimel, 63, of Smithfield was arrested on an out-of-state warrant during a traffic stop at Yuras Farm and McClellandtown roads at about 2:20 p.m. Aug. 30, according to state police.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Identity theft
State police are investigating a report of unauthorized withdrawals from a business bank account belonging to The Barre Room Sept. 4.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Two tractors stolen
Someone stole a 2020 camouflage John Deere tractor and a 2020 green John Deere tractor from Middletown Tractor at 659 Pittsburgh Road sometime between June 4 and July 4.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Identity theft
A 55-year-old Hopwood woman reported someone used her debit card to make a fraudulent withdrawals from her account Sept. 4.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Patti E. Kahl, 82, of Uniontown ran a red light on Walnut Hill Road at about 1 p.m. Sept. 8 and hit driver Petey Ezzi, 57, of Uniontown, causing disabling damage to her vehicle and functional damage to his vehicle. No injuries were reported. South Union Township Volunteer Fire Co., Fayette EMS and Faris Towing assisted on the scene.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Wrist wallet stolen
Franki Ross, 39, of Uniontown reported her wrist wallet containing $200 and a blue and white card was stolen from a table outside the Comfort Suites at about 4 p.m. Aug. 9.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Kiddie pool damaged
Brianna Gibson, 29, of McClellandtown reported someone damaged her blue children's swimming pool at 3 Bryson Blvd. at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
VANDERBILT
Fraudulent check
State police are investigating a fraudulent check issued for $1,850.80, reported Aug. 15 and confirmed to be fraudulent.
WHARTON TWP.
Found firearm
State police said Kevin Frank reported finding a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun in a room at Nemocolin Woodlands Resorts in January. He put it in a secure lost and found and later contacted state police for assistance.
