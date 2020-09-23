BULLSKIN TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
Driver Jaydra A. Keefer, 20, of Scottdale reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign on Prittstown Road at Rice School Road and hit driver Laurel L. Shaw, 26, of Mount Pleasant at about 7 p.m. Aug. 31, according to state police. No injuries were reported.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft reported
Brian Leonard, 40, of Connellsville reported to state police someone stole $20 in change from his vehicle at 3151 Richey Road at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
CONNELLSVILLE
Police chase
Nicholas J. Warner, 20, of Mount Pleasant was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and leading Connellsville Police on a brief chase on Blackstone Road Aug. 12.
CONNELLSVILLE
Man cited
Connellsville Police cited Blain A. Giles, 21, of Connellsville with disorderly conduct and harassment for allegedly throwing glass at parked vehicles in the 100 block of North 4th Street Sept. 7.
CONNELLSVILLE
Drug possession
Raymond E. Perkins, 32, of Vanderbilt was charged by Connellsville Police after he was allegedly found with cocaine, fentanyl and a mixture of marijuana and methamphetamines during a traffic stop on Snyder Street March 20.
CONNELLSVILLE
DUI
State police arrested a 55-year-old Smock man on suspicion of DUI at the intersection of North Second Street and West Crawford Avenue at about 8 p.m. Sept. 10.
DUNBAR TWP.
Rear-end collision
State police said driver Samantha J. Grapes, 38, of Uniontown ran a red light on U.S. 119 at its intersection with Pechin Road and rear-ended driver Cilicia L. Allen, 25, of Connellsville at about 9:45 a.m. Sept. 1. Grapes was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS with a suspected minor injury.
GEORGES TWP.
Laptop stolen
State police said a 17-year-old boy stole a $300 Dell Chromebook 3100 from Mountain Road at about 5:15 p.m. Aug. 11.
GEORGES TWP.
Harassment alleged
Charles B. Drew, 53, of Smithfield was cited with harassment in two cases for alleged domestic violence at 745 York Run Road at about noon Sept. 10. Police said he tried to throw a plastic container at a 34-year-old woman, but his a 7-year-old boy. In another argument, he allegedly threw a spatula at the woman. The boy and woman were both evaluated by Fayette EMS and found to have no injuries.
MENALLEN TWP.
Stalking alleged
Robert Hazelbach, 55, of Uniontown was charged with stalking for allegedly contacting a 59-year-old New Salem woman through personal contacts, letters and text messages which she found to be harassing in nature between July 15 and Sept. 12.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
A 68-year-old Oliver man reported someone stole from her in a scam in which she provided the numbers from gift cards she purchased.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Bad checks
State police said someone deposited a check on Edison Street at about 3 p.m. Aug. 10 that was found to be fraudulent.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Shot fired
State police said someone fired a warning shot during a road rage incident when a man approached a car with a firearm at about 6 p.m. Aug. 10 on Atlantic Avenue.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Simple assault
State police said Lori Sirgey, 46, of Uniontown assaulted a 56-year-old Uniontown man on Whyle Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. Aug. 10.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Trespass alleged
John Delbarre, 60, of Uniontown reported two males on quads grabbed several trash cans and trash bags, tossing the contents onto Brushwood Road at about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
POINT MARION
Harassment alleged
Brandi L. Newman, 37, of Point Marion and Jeanie M. Anderson, 26, of Morgantown, West Virginia were cited with harassment for an alleged altercation at Family Dollar at about 9 p.m. Sept. 8. Newman allegedly shoved Anderson to the ground, and Anderson allegedly hit Newman in the face.
SALTLICK TWP.
Terroristic threats
State police said a 46-year-old Hopwood man threatened a 23-year-old Champion man at Indian Creek Valley Road at about 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
DUI
Anna K. Bouyer, 36, of South Mills, North Carolina was charged with DUI on Walmart Drive at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 13.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Money stolen
State police said someone stole $983.31 from a PNC bank account belonging to a 50-year-old Uniontown woman July 22.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Accident with injuries
State police said driver Aileen Burgess, 85, of Uniontown and driver Jack J. Ozanich, 81, of Uniontown collided on McClellandtown Road near Evergreen Terrace at about 10:50 a.m. Sept. 11. Burgess was taken to Uniontown Hospital by TLC Advanced Life Support with injuries.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Assault reported
State police said a 30-year-old Uniontown man assaulted a 43-year-old Uniontown woman at 55 Union Street, climbed into her vehicle and demanded she drive to her mother's house on South Mount Vernon Avenue Extension at about 8 p.m. Sept. 8. He allegedly continued assaulting her in the vehicle and shoved her at her mother's house before fleeing the scene. Police said the woman had a minor scratch on her hand.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Fraudulent bill
State police are investigating a report of a fake $20 bill used to make a purchase at Dairy Queen on West Main Street at about 7 p.m. Sept. 8.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Crash into ditch
State police said driver Thomas C. Gower, 42, of Uniontown was attempting to make a U-turn on Brownfield Road when his vehicle became stuck in a ditch at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Police said he left the scene and Professional Auto Towing removed his vehicle.
