BULLSKIN TWP.
Items found
State police are investigating possible stolen items that were found at a Kelley Road residence, reported at about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19. The items include a Nissan key fob, Chevrolet key fob and a key chain with loyalty cards including Planet Fitness.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Burglary reported
Cherie Caletri, 49, of Connellsville reported to state police at noon Aug. 19 someone broke into her Longanecker Road home. Items were misplaced, but nothing was found to be stolen and there was no sign of forced entry, police said.
CARROLL TWP.
Fraud alleged
Benny A. Byler, 33, of Fayette County, was charged by Carroll Township police with home improvement fraud over allegations he accepting $2,470 for roofing work from a resident in the 20 block of Park Avenue about 3 p.m. Dec. 23 and never performed the job, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Tuesday for Byler's arrest.
DUNBAR TWP.
Drug possession
Police said drugs were found during a traffic stop on Little Summit Road at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and a 63-year-old Connellsville man would be charged.
NORTH UNION TWP.
DUI
A 38-year-old Oliver man was arrested on suspicion of DUI during a traffic stop at North Gallatin Avenue and Rolling Hills Estate Road at about 2 a.m. Aug. 16.
POINT MARION
Motorcycle stolen
State police are investigating the theft of a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Broadway Street at about noon Aug. 20, belonging to a 46-year-old woman. The motorcycle was found the next day.
REDSTONE TWP.
Cash stolen
A 42-year-old Uniontown man reported $1,000 in cash was stolen from his vehicle at Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church Aug. 18.
SPRINGFIELD TWP.
Domestic violence
Zion Ross, 21, of Hawkins Hollow was charged with simple assault for allegedly assaulting her girlfriend, Shania Dise, 21, when she said she wanted to leave the relationship at about 5 p.m. Sept. 3. Ross allegedly shoved her, causing her to fall to the floor and the bottom of the stairs, and allegedly hit her head against the staircase, causing bruising, swelling and redness to the back of Dise's head.
UNIONTOWN
DUI
An 18-year-old Uniontown woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI during a traffic stop at Jefferson and South Grant streets at about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 21.
UNIONTOWN
Marijuana, paraphernalia possession
A 19-year-old Uniontown man was arrested after police allegedly found marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at West Fayette and Morgantown streets at about 8 p.m. Aug. 17.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Officers assaulted
Crystal A. Taylor, 34, of 1327 Sheridan Ave., Brownsville, was charged by West Brownsville police with aggravated assault, escape, trespassing, harassment, retail theft, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Taylor is accused of kicking a police officer in the face and attempting to smear her blood on another officer while being accused of stealing more than $200 in merchandise from Walmart, 134 Daniel Kendall Drive, about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. She is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
