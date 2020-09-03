BULLSKIN TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police cited Kerri Knopsnider, 24, and Ashlye Keffer, 25, both of Mount Pleasant in an alleged disturbance on Ohler Road over civil matters at about 6:45 p.m. Aug. 15.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Hit and run
State police said someone damaged the drivethru speaker at KFC at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and fled the scene.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
Shadd Matthews, 29, of German Township was charged with theft for allegedly failing to return a Yanmar compressor valued at $17,500 to Fayette Rental Solutions.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Slashed tire
State police are investigating a slashed tire reported by a 44-year-old Altoona at Quality Inn on McClellandtown Road at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16. The tire was valued at $166.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Identity theft
Amy Brain, 32, of South Union Township reported to state police someone opened a credit card in her name July 28. The card was cancelled with no charges placed on the account, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Drug possession
State police said they found a 26-year-old Confluence man and a 26-year-old Markleysburg man with drugs when they responded to a welfare check at Walmart at about 1:50 p.m. Aug. 2.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Assault reported
State police said a 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman would be charged with assault for allegedly shoving and punching each other and assaulting each other with baseball bats at a Surrey Hill address at about 10 p.m. Aug. 14. Police said they both suffered moderate injuries.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Motorcycle accident
State police said John R. Riggi, 66, of Rices Landing wrecked a Honda Valkyrie on McClellandtown Road near Playford Road at about 1:15 p.m. Aug. 13. Police said he hit a ditch and lost control of the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries to his neck and shoulder, and was treated by Fayette EMS. South Union Township Volunteer Fire Co. and Professional Auto Towing also assisted on the scene.
