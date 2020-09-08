DUNBAR TWP.
Vehicle damage
Cynthia Rugg, 43, of Dunbar reported to state police someone damaged the mirror of her vehicle on Walnut Avenue. Neighbors told state police they heard a loud bang at about 1:50 a.m.
DUNBAR TWP.
Retail theft
Derek Beneke, 29, of Normalville is facing a felony retail theft charge for allegedly stealing 13 items from Walmart at about 1:20 p.m. July 10, including personal care products, clothing and a candy bar.
FAIRCHANCE
Meatloaf stolen
Jacob S. Miscovich, 46, of Masontown was cited with a summary count of retail theft for allegedly eating meatloaf in Shop 'n Save without paying for it at about 6:10 p.m. Aug. 20.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Deer causes accident
State police said Denver J. Rollison, 22, of Ruther Glen, Virginia swerved to miss a deer on Hopwood Coolspring Road and hit a tree at about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 14. His Chevrolet Blazer was damaged and he reported no injuries.
SMITHFIELD
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver Samuel D. Lewis, 19, of Mechanicsburg fell asleep hit a utility poll and drove through a retaining wall at about 4:45 a.m. Aug. 18. His vehicle was disabled and towed by Auto Tech Towing, and he reported no injuries.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Minor accident
State police said a Jeep Wrangler driver took his foot off the break at a red light and rear-ended a Honda Accord on New Salem Road, causing minor damage at about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 15. No injuries were reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Bicycles damaged
A 13-year-old boy reported to state police his two bicycles were damaged, including a slashed front tire and damaged seat. The bijes were damaged sometime between 10 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 p.m. Aug. 5.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Scam reported
State police are investigating a scam reported by a 50-year-old South Union Township woman, who said she was told her phone was infected by a virus and paid $989.31 to a suspect at about 11:30 p.m. July 22.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Hit and run
State police said a Freightliner truck driver experienced a GPS error which took him onto South Mount Vernon Avenue Extension and hit low-hanging utility lines at about 10 a.m. Aug. 20 and left the scene. He faces traffic citations.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Scam reported
State police are investigating a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in the name of a 51-year-old South Union Township woman at about 1:50 p.m. July 23.
WHARTON TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver Paul S. Schreiner II, 42, of Farmington hit two guard rails on Eliotsville Road, disabling his Hyundai Tiburon at about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 15. The vehicle was towed by Yough Lake Towing.
