CUMBERLAND TWP.
Liquor law violation
The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited the Crucible Local No. 5 Greene County Citizens Club for allegedly failing to maintain proper records.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Harassment alleged
David Orr, 57, of Smock was cited by state police with harassment for allegedly chasing a 36-year-old woman on Pittsburgh Street and threatening to deflate her tires at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Gun reported stolen
Gerald Capan, 49, of Uniontown reported to state police his .380 Smith and Wesson Bodyguard was stolen from his mother's house at 352 Coolspring Street sometime after December 12, 2017.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Drug possession
State police charged Cory Fleming, 20, of Monessen with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for traffic violations at Pittsburgh Street and Old Pittsburgh Road at about 1:15 p.m. Dec. 8 and allegedly found with 0.3 grams of marijuana.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Accident with serious injuries
State police said driver Virginia S. Savage, 39, of Friendsville, Maryland crossed over the double yellow line on National Pike near Fern Road and hit driver Paula M. Thorpe, 47, of Markleysburg head on at about 11:15 p.m. Dec. 21. Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, state police said.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver Harlan L. Humbert, 78, of Leckrone suffered minor injuries when he veered off Gans Woodbridge Road at about 1 p.m. Dec. 28 and hit a tree, disabling his Ford F250. He was treated on the scene by Fayette EMS.
