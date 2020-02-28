FALLOWFIELD TWP.
Fight on school bus
State police said two teenage boys got into a verbal confrontation on a Charleroi school bus at 30 Willow Lane at about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Burglary reported
Kevin Temple, 52, of Waynesburg reported to state police in Waynesburg someone broke into his 312 Tollgate Run apartment between 5 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday and stole belongings.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Wreck involving semi
State police said a Peterbilt truck turned right into a Ford Escape in the Sheetz traffic way at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in Greene County. No injuries were reported.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Fight at Sheetz
State police said Kylar Amos, 18, of Holbrook and Jonathan Toth, 18, of Sycamore had a "beef" they discussed over Snapchat and the phone. Amos went to Sheetz, where Toth was, at about 9:30 p.m. and Toth called his dad, Wayne Toth, 48, of Sycamore to handle the situation. Wayne Toth confronted Amos, and there was a brief physical altercation in the parking lot between Wayne Toth and Amos, police said. They were both cited with disorderly conduct and harassment.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said a Ford Mustang driver rear-ended a Honda Accord, which had stopped to merge for traffic merging onto State Route 8020 from State Route 201 north at about 1 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had minor damage, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police said an unidentified female stole about $20 in soda, candy and Coffee Mate from Walmart in a yellow Dollar General bag at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Security items stolen
State police said someone tried to steal a $240 Ring doorbell camera and a $200 security camera from Target at about 9:10 p.m. Feb. 20. Police said an unidentified male hid the items in a black bag and tried to leave the store, but he was confronted and relinquished the items.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Hit and run
State police said someone hit a boulder at 263 Linda Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Alcohol stolen
State police said someone stole a black cherry Four Loco from Sheetz at about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 20.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Domestic violence
State police said a 37-year-old Uledi woman broke the nose of a 29-year-old Uledi man at a Playford Road home at about 5:50 a.m. Feb. 16. She was charged with simple assault and he was charged with harassment. Police did not identify those involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.