MASONTOWN
Fire displaces eight
An electrical fire at 204 North Washington Street reported at about noon Dec. 31 displaced two adults and six children. A state police fire marshal determined the fire started accidentally in the basement because of an electrical malfunction. Masontown and Edenborn fire departments also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Overdose reported
State police said a 23-year-old man overdosed at 213 Mount Braddock Road at about 8 p.m. Oct. 5. Fayette EMS revived him with Narcan. Police found suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia on the scene.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft of vehicle parts
State police said it investigated a theft at Tri-Star Chevrolet on Pittsburgh Road that happened Dec. 20 around 7:25 a.m. An unknown actor entered the parking lot in a green pick-up truck, went to the rear of the building and loaded up car parts that were to be recycled. Anyone with information is asked to call Uniontown state police at 724-439-7111.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Endangering child welfare alleged
State police said Ethan Ainsworth, 18, of Greensburg was arrested after police on Friday investigated a missing/runaway juvenile on Storey Frye Road and found the juvenile accompanied by Ainsworth. Ainsworth faces charges including interference with custody of children, endangering welfare of children and corruption of minors.
