FAYETTE CITY
Trespass reported
A 61-year-old woman reported to state police someone removed her door handle and entered her Middle Street residence while she was at work between 5 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. Jan. 13. Nothing was reported missing.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Retail theft
State police cited Kaleigh Swaney, 29, of Rices Landing with retail theft for allegedly stealing something from 999 North Eighty Eight Road at about 3:40 p.m. Jan. 13.
PERRY TWP.
DUI
State police charged Justin Chiovitti, 33, of Grindstone with DUI Tuesday following a traffic stop at Memorial Drive and Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 17.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Accident with injury
State police said driver Carley N. Folle-Toman, 24, of Belle Vernon suffered a medical episode and lost control of her vehicle while she was in the right lane of Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 44.5 about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 20. The Chevrolet Sonic went off the northern berm and hit an embankment, then landed on top of a guide rail, sliding for about 40 feet before it flipped onto its driver's side. Her passenger, Angelo J. Marraccini, 26, of Belle Vernon was arrested on the scene on an Allegheny County bench warrant. Folle-Toman suffered an injury of unknown severity, and Marraccini may have been injured, police said. Folle-Toman was taken to Mon Valley Hospital by ambulance. State police were assisted on the scene by Fellsburg fire department and Rostraver EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.