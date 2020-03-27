BROWNSVILLE
Trespassing citations
Brownsville Police cited Brandon Kocent, 40, Sarah Kocent, 34, both of Rural Valley, James Gearhart, 36, of Kittaning and Corey Fairman, 31, of Sagamore with defiant trespass after they were allegedly found trespassing at 501 Fifth Avenue at about 3 p.m. March 13.
BROWNSVILLE
Home invasion
J. Alan Messinger, 29, of Washington was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and simple assault for allegedly breaking into a 202 4th Avenue residence and hitting Francis Lee, 36, in the face and back of the head before fleeing at about 3 p.m. March 18.
BROWNSVILLE
Trespassing reported
Brownsville Police filed trespassing citations after five teens were found at the Brownsville Hotel on Market Street at about 1:30 p.m. March 16. Those cited were two 17 year olds and Kyle T. Bushmire of Canonsburg, Aaron Skiles of McMurray and Cade Martin of Venetia, all age 18.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Threatening texts
State police are investigating reports of threatening text messages sent to a 57-year-old Perryopolis woman who lives along Perry Road. She reported the incident at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Assault reported
State police cited Joseph D. Koshir, 33, of Mount Pleasant with two counts of harassment for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old Mount Pleasant woman and a 12-year-old Mount Pleasant boy at about 8:30 p.m. March 17 on Hecla Road.
NEW STANTON
Harassment alleged
A 27-year-old Uniontown man and his girlfriend, a 44-year-old New Stanton woman, were cited with harassment following a verbal dispute at Yellow Pine Lane at about 7:30 p.m. March 17.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Warrant arrest
Matthew Spiker, 35, of Uniontown was arrested at 277 Hopwood Fairchance Road after state police were called for a person disobeying a flagman in an active work zone at about 8 a.m. March 5. He was found to have multiple warrants, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
An unidentified person stole about $120 in food and clothes from Walmart at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
UNIONTOWN
DUI
State police arrested a 32-year-old Uniontown man who was pulled over on East Main Street and reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a controlled substance at about 7:30 p.m. March 3.
