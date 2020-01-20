BROWNSVILLE
Accident damages antiques
State police said driver Brandon S. Wiltrout, 48, of Brownsville crossed into the opposing lane of traffic on Market Street and hit a curb, causing his car to spin and hit two antique ship funnels displayed on the sidewalk on the north side of Market Street at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Wiltrout and his passenger, Wilbur T. McIntosh, 75, of Brownsville reported no injuries.
FALLOWFIELD TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver Jeffrey Stavarski, 61, of Bentleyville lost control of his vehicle and hit a concrete diver on Interstate 70 eastbound near exit 35 at about 6:20 a.m. Jan. 5.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police in Waynesburg are investigating reports of multiple thefts from vehicles just north of Waynesburg on Monday and Tuesday. The victims are listed as Ashly Rice, 30, and Lisa Storch, 32, both of Waynesburg. Stolen items include Rice's driver's license, social security card and debit card, and a $500 Concordia medical bag with miscellaneous items, a turnpike EZ Pass and $7.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft from vehicle
A 35-year-old Waynesburg woman reported $100 cash and children's items were stolen from two vehicles parked on Bonar Avenue at about 2 a.m. Jan. 13, including pink tap shoes, ballet shoes, children's learning books and headsets.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police cited Logan Brownfield, 18, of Waynesburg with harassment for allegedly hitting a 14-year-old Waynesburg boy in the face at about 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Eastview Court and Preachers Road.
FREEPORT TWP.
Burglary reported
State police responded to a report of a burglary at 104 Vine Street between 3 p.m. Jan. 2 and 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Hand tools with a value of $100 were stolen from Roger O'Neil, 71, of New Freeport, police said.
GERMAN TWP.
Burglary, assault reported
Joseph "Dirty" Seper, 58, of Ronco was charged with burglary and simple assault for allegedly breaking a window at 47 Main Street in McClellandtown and climbing inside at about 9:50 p.m. Thursday, then punching Darlene Nine, causing her eyebrow area to bleed. Georjean Macik was also inside at the time. Nine told police they heard a crash and she told Seper to leave Macik alone, and he punched her twice while calling her a derogatory name. He left when police were called, according to court documents. He was arraigned and lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.
HEMPFIELD TWP.
Burglary reported
State police said someone broke into 637 Middletown Road at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 9 and fled when an alarm went off. The victim was listed as Paula Marcinik, 65, of New Stanton. Police said $400 in damage was caused to a steel door.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police cited James Popielarcheck, 31, of Jefferson, Greene County with harassment for an alleged incident at 106 2nd Street at about 10:50 p.m. Jan. 12. The victim was listed as Sarah Georgiana, 23, of Uniontown.
MONESSEN
Drug possession
State police said Cody Watazychyn, 25, of Waynesburg was found with a brick of heroin and stamp bags following a traffic stop at Marguerite Ave. and 6th Street at about 1 p.m. Dec. 23. He was also charged with DUI.
MORGAN TWP.
Hit and run
State police said a Toyota Tacoma driver left the road on Mine Road near Castille Run Road at about 7:40 a.m. Jan. 12, crossed over the road and drove off again and hit two trees. The driver brought the car back onto the road and drove about 25 feet before it became disabled. The driver then fled the scene, police said.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Burglary arrest
State police charged Charles Beiter, 33, of Delmont with burglary and related charges for allegedly attempting to break into a house at 7320 State Route 819 at about 6 p.m. Jan. 11. When he was confronted by a victim, he identified himself as an on-duty firefighter and tried to break into an attacked garage unit. State police said he was wearing firefighter equipment and streaming on Facebook Live. The victims were listed as Randy Keller and Louis Gradisek, both 60 and of Mount Pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
DUI
State police charged a 35-year-old Acme man with DUI after a traffic stop at West Main and North Silver streets at about 2:40 a.m. Jan. 10.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Meat stolen
State police charged Evelynn Campbell, 34, of Uniontown and cited David Kotyuha, 27, of Uniontown for allegedly stealing more than $200 worth of steak and deli meat, including three Delmonico steaks and two strip steaks, which cost more than $100, from Giant Eagle at about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 15.
REDSTONE TWP.
Domestic violence
State police cited Tso Calloway, 25, of Brownsville and Lakya Calloway, 37, of Brownsville with harassment in an alleged domestic altercation at 1702 Hunters Ridge at about 2:20 p.m. Jan. 11.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Tires slashed
A 23-year-old Grindstone man reported to state police that both driver's side tires on his Dodge Chrysler were slashed overnight Dec. 18 while it was parked at 223 New Salem Road.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
DVDs stolen
State police charged Dillon Jordan, 28, and cited Katerina Shaw, 27, both of Uniontown for allegedly stealing nine DVDs from Walmart at about 10:50 a.m. Nov. 11. State police issued a warrant for Jordan's arrest. He has multiple warrants for his arrest and has been declared a fugitive from justice, police said.
