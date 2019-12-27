HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP
Two-vehicle collision
State police said the vehicle driven by Virginia S. Savage, 39, of Friendsville, Maryland, and Paula M. Thorpe, 47, of Markleysburg collided along National Pike at 11:16 p.m. Dec. 21. Both drivers were transported by Fayette EMS to Ruby Memorial Hospital for suspected serious injuries.
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP
Commercial burglary
State police said someone forced their way into Laurel Ridge Realty along Morgantown Road between 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10:50 a.m. Sept. 22. Police said multiple doors and walls were damaged and multiple items were stolen including a Vizio 50-inch smart LED television valued at $298, a HP Chromebook valued at $469, a TV swivel wall mount valued at $38.99 and miscellaneous electrical cords valued at $100. The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the state police at 724-439-7111, reference case number PA19-1268950.
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
State police said Michael Harden, 33, of Adah allegedly stole 13 items totaling approximately $130 from Target on Sunday and was charged with retail theft along with false identification to law enforcement.
