GEORGES TWP.
Man charged
State police said John Lowry, 51, of Uniontown was charged with DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana following a March 8 traffic stop on Collier Road at Tent Church Road.
MONESSEN
Two charged
Joseph Douglas, 42, and Jason Seftas, 41, both of Monessen, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on March 13, state police said.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Man charged
State police said Adam Clayton, 32, of Jackson, New Jersey, was charged with drug possession and DUI following a March 5 traffic stop on Interstate 70.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Gun reported stolen
John Sullivan, 23, of West Brownsville reported a handgun was stolen from the middle console of his truck between March 11 and 12, state police said.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Robbery reported
Tiffany Good, 31, of Allison was charged with robbery, retail theft and simple assault after she allegedly hit a Walmart loss prevention officer in the head when he tried to stop her from stealing from the store on March 12. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
