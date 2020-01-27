The following is a compilation of police reports from around the region.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police said someone stole loose change from three unlocked vehicles belonging to a 57-year-old Connellsville woman between 11 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4:45 a.m. Dec. 4 at 2050 Shoemaker Road.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Gun stolen
State police said a black Smith & Wesson .380-caliber pistol was stolen from a vehicle at 2333 Moyer Road between 11 p.m. Nov. 26 and 5:50 a.m. Nov. 27. The victim is listed as Randall Mulroy, 69, of Connellsville.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Gun, cash stolen
State police said someone stole a 9-mm Taurus and $700 belonging to Roy Thayer, 62, of Connellsville from an unlocked vehicle at 326 Englishman Hill Road between 10 p.m. Nov. 26 and 8:45 a.m. Nov. 27.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Head-on collision
State police said driver Kersha L. Garber of Wind Ridge crossed the double yellow line along 3987 East Furman Highway at about 12:45 a.m. Jan. 24 and hit driver Devvin T. Lee of Penfield head on. Garber was ejected from the vehicle and flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Lee was taken to Washington Health System of Greene with minor injuries and released. State police were assisted on the scene by Southwest EMS, Waynesburg Fire Department PennDOT and Wade's Towing.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Drug possession
State police said a man who was taken to the emergency room of Washington Health Systems in Greene unconscious was found with suspected narcotics and paraphernalia at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police said someone stole change and scratch-off lottery tickets from unlocked vehicles in the area of Sugar Run Road and Easy Street at about 2:40 a.m. Dec. 14.
GEORGES TWP.
Tractor trailer crash
State police said driver Eric N. Pittman, 37, of Lock Haven lost control of his tractor trailer and sideswiped a concrete barrier on State Route 43 near Collier Road at about 9 p.m. Dec. 19.
MORGAN TWP.
Accidental shooting
State police said someone was shot accidentally at 300 Marianna Road at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The person suffered injuries that were not life threatening. The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
MORGAN TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police said a 49-year-old Clarksville man was cited with harassment following a verbal argument with a 49-year-old Clarksville woman at their Marianna Road residence at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
