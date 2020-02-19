SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police are investigating a retail theft reported at Sheetz at 655 West Main Street at about 9:50 p.m. Jan. 13. Witnesses told police a man stole three 15-can packs of Budweiser valued at $32.97 and left in a white Ford Taurus with West Virginia license plate number 05M549.
RICHHILL TWP.
Three-vehicle accident
State police said driver Rocco A. Gallo, 24, of Fairmont, West Virginia drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic on West Roy Furman Highway near Poland Run Road and hit driver Travis J. Postlethhwait, 40, of Glen Easton, West Virginia at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 7. Driver Trenton J. Phillips, 27, of Waynesburg was driving behind Gallo and rear-ended him immediately after the first collision. Postlethwait was also driving with a 6-year-old Glen Easton boy. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.