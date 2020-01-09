CONNELLSVILLE
Liquor law violation
The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited Siefert Distributing Inc. for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor Dec. 13.
DUNBAR TWP.
Drug possession
A 37-year-old Dunbar man and woman were allegedly found with drugs during a traffic stop for suspicion of DUI at Eighty Acres Road and Airway Inn Road at about 9 p.m. Nov. 27.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
DUI
State police were called to Maple Hill Apartments at about 2:20 a.m. Jan. 1 for a report of a disturbance and found the suspect, a 41-year-old Mount Pleasant man, driving a vehicle. He was stopped and arrested on suspicion of DUI.
NEW STANTON
Domestic abuse
State police said a 26-year-old Oakmont man assaulted his girlfriend at Timber Ridge Court at about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 29.
LUZERNE TWP.
Stolen vehicle found
State police received a report of an abandoned vehicle at 783 Arensburg Road Extension Dec. 16. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen from John Harris, 77, of California.
PERRYOPOLIS
Domestic violence
State police charged Brian Sheraw, 48, of Perryopolis with simple assault for allegedly assaulting a 49-year-old Perryopolis woman on Constitution Street at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
DUI
State police said a 30-year-old Star Junction man drove to State Police Belle Vernon to report a possible crime on his property and was arrested on suspicion of DUI at about 11 a.m. Saturday.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Purse stolen
State police said someone stole a purse belonging to Dianne Buchanan, 49, of Farmington Township from a shopping cart at Five Below at about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28.
