FRANKLIN TWP.
Burglary reported
State police said some broke into a Sycamore Drive residence at about 9:45 p.m. Oct. 2. A 29-year-old woman reported someone was inside her residence and was scared away.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said a 17-year-old from Perryopolis driving a Ford hit a Buick Regal driven by Dolores Yurkovich, 85, of Belle Vernonat the intersection of Fayette City Road and Central School Road at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20. No injuries were reported.
NEW STANTON
Two-vehicle accident
State police said a Freightliner Cascadia driven by Jack D. Huffine, 56, of Russellville, Arizona slid into a Peterbilt 579 driven by Antione J. Lowery, 45, of Cincinatti, Ohio, on I-70 eastbound near mile marker 57 at about 4 p.m. Dec. 18. No injuries were reported.
