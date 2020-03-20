NORTH UNION TWP.
Man charged
State police said Jacob Uhazie, 20, of Fayette City was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop on Pittsburgh Road Monday.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Gun stolen
Lisa Abbott, 42, of Connellsville told state police a gun and change were stolen from her car while it was parked on Shearer Avenue Feb. 14.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Charges filed
State police said Louann Preslar, 42, of Point Marion and Kenneth Starkey, 49, of Tampa, Florida, face theft charges for allegedly use a credit card not issued to them to buy nearly $200 in food from Hilltop Convenience Store on Feb. 9.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police said Mikhayla Kushner, 22, of Belle Vernon and Amber Glodziak, 20, of Lemont Furnace were charged with retail theft over $711.62 in items that were under rung at TJ MAXX.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Items stolen
Two catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles owned by C.W. Wright Construction Co. that were parked on Matthew Drive on Feb. 15.
