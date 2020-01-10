FREEPORT TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police said someone bent and broke the front door handle of a Golden Oaks Road residence belonging to a 51-year-old Burton, West Virginia man at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, causing $15 in damage.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Accidental fire
A state police fire marshal determined that a fire at 559 Bruceton Road at about 8 p.m. Dec. 14 was accidental in nature. The fire caused about $2,500 in damage. The house belongs to Linda Sullivan of Cape Neddick, Maine.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Drug possession
State police charged Jason Richardson, 36, of Markleton with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia during a vehicle stop at Mae West Road and Flanigan Road at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Counterfeit bill
State police said a person exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill to buy an iPhone 6 with case valued at $140 on East Main Street at about 11 a.m. Dec. 26.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Rori B. Provance, 39, of Brownsville rear ended driver Alana Z. Deshields, 21, of Cardale on New Salem Road at about 4 p.m. Monday. Deshields was stopped because of traffic when she was hit. She was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS with suspected minor injuries.
WHARTON TWP.
Teen charged
State police charged William Minerd, 18, of McClellandtown with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on National Pike at Fort Necessity at about 9:40 a.m. Police said they could smell an odor of marijuana in the vehicle.
