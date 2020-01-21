BENTLEYVILLE
Hit and run
State police said someone hit a road sign and telephone pole on Smith Street, causing damage which was reported to state police at about 8 a.m. Friday.
BULLSKIN TWP.
DUI
State police charged Matthew Rugg, 45, of Connellsville with DUI after he was stopped for a traffic violation at Jude and Henry streets at about 2 a.m. Nov. 10.
CALIFORNIA
Woman arrested
California Borough Police arrested Cassandra L. Delgado, 50, of Brownsville following a traffic stop at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday on California Road. Police said Delgado, the driver, told police she did not have identification and gave them a false name. Brownsville Police assisted in identifying her. Westmoreland County 911 told officers she had five active criminal arrest warrants from multiple counties. She was taken into custody after a "very brief" struggle, police said.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police said someone stole a wallet containing cards and $174 from a vehicle parked at 130 McCoy Hollow Road sometime between 9 p.m. Nov. 24 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25. The wallet was recovered Nov. 30 with the cash missing.
EAST HUNTINGDON TWP.
Tools stolen
State police charged David Keefer, 32, of Scottdale for allegedly stealing tools and supplies from a 74-year-old man and giving them to a friend. Police said he was permitted to give a tour of a vacant residence on West Pittsburgh Street at about 3 p.m. Dec. 19 when he allegedly stole the items.
GERMAN TWP.
Rocks thrown at vehicles
State police said someone threw rocks at two vehicles parked in front of 147 Ralph Rd. and 155 Ralph Road at about 3 p.m. Jan. 12. Between the two vehicles, which belonged to a 42-year-old Hibbs man and a 62-year-old Hibbs man, $1,500 in damage was caused.
HEMPFIELD TWP.
Marijuana possession
State police said a 20-year-old Scottdale man admitted he had smoked marijuana when he was stopped on State Route 30 near Hempfield Plaza Boulevard at about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 29. Police said they found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Indecent assault
State police said a suspect inappropriately touched a 13-year-old boy Saturday during the early morning hours.
MENALLEN TWP.
Animal neglected
State police cited John Daye, 29, of Grindstone for allegedly neglecting an animal at 1 Way Road and 1st Street.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Wallet stolen
State police said a man stole a purse belonging to Melinda Madison, 29 of Lemont Furnace that was left on the hood of her vehicle in the Dollar General parking lot at about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 6. It contained her wallet and $140 cash. The suspect went into the 1236 Connellsville Road store, walked around and stood behind the woman in line, who said she must have left lost her purse somewhere. He asked her if she needed money to pay for her items, and she declined.
SALTLICK TWP.
DUI crash
State police said a 63-year-old McKeesport man was under the influence of drugs when he crashed on Indian Creek Valley Road at Dr. Howder Road at about 9 p.m. Nov. 23. Police described the accident as a multi-vehicle crash with injuries, and listed the victims as a 20-year-old Melcroft woman and a 22-year-old Acme man.
SALTLICK TWP.
License plate stolen
State police said someone stole a license plate from a utility trailer that was parked in the driveway of 189 Pletcher Road sometime between June 1 and 10:45 p.m. Dec. 21.
STOCKDALE
Simple assault
State police charged Stacy Jones, 34, of Stockdale for allegedly assaulting Courtney Lexie, 22, of Brownsville at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.