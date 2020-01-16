BULLSKIN TWP.
Aggravated assault
State police charged Kenneth J. Catalina, 64, of 174 Walnut Road in Acme, with aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly smashing his wife's head off a coffee table at least twice Tuesday. He claimed she had taken too much Xanax and fell, which police determined was untrue. Police said she may have suffered a concussion. He was released from Fayette County Prison the same day after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bail.
FRANKLIN TWP.
DUI crash
State police charged Damian McDowell, 22, of Perryopolis with DUI after he allegedly showed signs of impairment following a one-vehicle accident at 2139 Pittsburgh Road at about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 28.
FRANKLIN TWP.
DUI arrest
State police charged Brandon Davis, 38, of Grindstone with DUI following a traffic stop at Pittsburgh Road and Old Route 51 at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 30.
NEW STANTON
Theft reported
State police said someone cut the lock to a shipping container belonging to Bronder Technical Services of Prospect and stole a commercial gas tamper. The theft was reported at State Route 66 Business and US 119 North at about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6. The Bomag Industrial Jump Jack Tamper was valued at $100 and the lock was valued at $50.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said a 17-year-old driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake after turning onto a private road from Sportsmans Road at about 2 p.m. Jan. 11 and went off the road, hitting a tree. The teen, from West Newton, was driving without a license, police said. He reported head, neck and back pain. His passenger, Ryan T. Groff, 37, of West Newton reported no injuries. The teen was taken to Forbes Hospital by Sewickley Township Community Ambulance Service.
SOUTH STRABANE TWP.
Local injured in crash
State police said driver Paige A. Grimm, 30, of Belle Vernon hit a dump truck driven by Richard E. Moore, 55, of McDonald, while they were both traveling west on I-70 at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. She hit a concrete barrier and her vehicle rolled. Good Samaritans assisted on the scene until EMS arrived. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh by Ambulance and Chair Services with injuries of unknown severity. No other injuries were reported. I-70 was closed for about one hour while Pancake Towing flipped Grimm's vehicle.
SPEERS
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Michael A. Jones, 69, of Monessen when he rear ended driver Rebecca Roberts, 58, of Jefferson Hills on State Route 8036 at about 9 p.m. Jan. 8. Roberts was in the right lane preparing to merge onto I-70 east and waiting for a tractor trailer to pass when she was hit. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. State police were assisted on the scene by Charleroi Fire Department and Mon Valley EMS.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
DUI crash
Kayleight West, 26, of Dickerson Run was charged with DUI after she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and wrecked in a one-vehicle DUI crash at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 14.
