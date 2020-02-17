BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a woman stole $1.49 in glazed doughnuts and a $2.59 Gatorade from the Sheetz on Memorial Boulevard on Jan. 13.
FAYETTE CITY
Fire accidental
State police said a fire that caused $150,000 in damage to a Middle Street home in Fayette City on Jan. 17 was accidental. Police indicated the fire started on an exterior porch. They identified the owner of the home as Laura Wells, 61.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Gun found
A gun, magazine and pistol cartridge were found at Evergreen and Concertina drives Tuesday, said state police in Waynesburg. Police said the firearm is believed to belong to a former employee of a business in the area, and is not connected to any criminal activity. Police said they are trying to identify the owner of the Stoeger Cougar .45-caliber gun.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Crash reported
State police in Waynesburg reported no injuries in a one-vehicle Wednesday crash on Smith Creek Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Crista M. Turner, 47, of Waynesburg. A 13-year-old from Waynesburg was also in the vehicle. Police said Turner's vehicle slid on a patch of ice.
MENALLEN TWP.
Crash reported
State police said David A. Emery, 58, of Republic was uninjured when his car hit a utility pole on Footedale Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Teen charged
A 15-year-old Perryopolis boy was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after he allegedly threw a desk and chair at an adult supervisor at New Hope K-11 School on Jan. 23. Police said the student was angry over disciplinary issues.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Charges pending
State police said charges are pending against a Monongahela man who overdosed while driving his vehicle on Interstate 70 on Feb. 9 in the area of Rostraver Road.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Crash reported
A Daisytown resident was uninjured in a crash on Interstate 70 Monday, state police said. They identified the driver of the vehicle as Dru E. Miller, 19.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Crash reported
None of those involved in a two-vehicle accident at 5:42 p.m. on Route 119 Feb. 7 were injured, state police said. Police identified the drivers as Claude E. Jordan, 57, of Smithfield and Luis A. David-Ortolaza, 27, of Moorefield, West Virginia. Mirelys Correa-Ortiz, 20, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Bryand Rodriguez-Ortiz, 26, of Allentown were passengers in Correa-Ortiz’s vehicle, police said.
