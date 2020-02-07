BROWNSVILLE
Windshield broken
State police said someone broke the front windshield of a Ford Tempo belonging to a 57-year-old Brownsville woman while it was parked on 2nd Street at about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 4.
DUNBAR TWP.
DUI
State police charged Daniel Marshall, 24, of Masontown with DUI after he was stopped for a traffic violation on State Route 119 near University Drive at about 2 a.m. Jan. 12.
FAIRCHANCE
Debit card stolen
State police said someone stole a debit card belonging to Charles W. Clarke Jr., 60, of Fairchance and emptied his checking account, stealing about $295 at about 1 a.m. Jan. 5.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Waynesburg said someone returned $1,079 in horse feed to Tractor Supply at about 6 p.m. Jan. 19, claiming it went bad. However, state police determined the return was made falsely.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Wallet stolen
State police in Waynesburg said someone stole a wallet holding a cellphone, debit cards, gift card and $5 cash belonging to a 29-year-old Wind Ridge woman and a 48-year-old Waynesburg man from a shopping cart at Aldi in Greene Plaza at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
House arrest violated
State police in Waynesburg said a court-ordered home incarceration issued by the Monongalia Sheriff in West Virginia was violated by a 37-year-old Bobtown woman at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Retail theft
State police said a 32-year-old Uniontown woman tried to return stolen items in exchange for gift cards at Walmart in Greene County between Jan. 19 and Jan. 27.
LUZERNE TWP.
Gun safe stolen
State police said someone stole a gun safe from 259 Oak Hill Road at about 10:20 a.m. Jan. 11. William Solomon Jr., 36, of Brownsville told police that someone had taken items from his deceased father's home.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Disorderly conduct
State police cited Jeremy Sullivan, 41, of Hopwood after receiving reports of a suspicious person at Nickman Plaza at about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police said someone stole two 24-ounce Old English 800 beer cans and two Red Bull cans with a total value of about $8 from Sheetz at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 24.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police charged Jennifer Putila, 33, of Masontown with retail theft for allegedly stealing about $20 in food, drinks, candy and a mug from Sheetz at about 3 p.m. Jan. 13.
WEST PIKE TWP.
Car damaged
State police said someone damaged a car belonging to Tabitha Ziglear, 24, of Daisytown between 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 27 while ht was parked at 82 Main Street.
