FALLOWFIELD TWP.
Burglary, theft reported
Tiffany McNary, 35, of Charleroi reported to state police at about 5:15 p.m. Friday someone broke into her 10 Virginia Avenue home by breaking a window and stole $600 in change.
FRANKLIN TWP.
PFA violation
Gloria L. Mandich, 55, of Uniontown was arrested for allegedly violating a protection-from-abuse order filed by her husband, Gregory Mandich, by sitting on his porch at 484 Flatwoods Road at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Police found her sitting on the porch.
JACKSON TWP.
Crash reported
According to Waynesburg state police, Arthur B. Zeth, 25, of Holbrook was transported from the scene after his Hyundai Elantra traveled off Golden Oaks Road north of Valley Chapel Road off a shoulder and then crossed the southbound lane, striking a ditch and then a tree Friday around 10 a.m.
LUZERNE TWP.
Fight reported
A 24-year-old Brownsville man reported he was on High Street walking toward the gas station when he was approached by a 42-year-old Smithfield man just before midnight Friday when he said he felt threatened and defended himself.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Vehicles damaged
State police said someone driving north on State Route 88 threw things at two vehicles on South Eighty Eight Road at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The damaged vehicles were a 2004 Ford F150 belonging to a 45-year-old Greensboro man, and a 2016 Dodge Dart.
MORGAN TWP.
Vehicle hits fence
Driver Jordan L. Scritchfield, 32, of Waynesburg lost control of his vehicle and hit a fence on Jefferson Road near Plant Road at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.
PERRY TWP.
Domestic abuse
State police responded to a domestic abuse call involving a 33-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both of Perry Township, at about 1 a.m. Saturday at 130 Diamond Street. Police said they would both be cited with harassment.
WAYNESBURG
Counterfeit bill
State police said someone used toy money to pay for Domino's Pizza delivered to 136 West Franklin Street at about 9 p.m. Monday.
