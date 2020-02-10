FRANKLIN TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Janet L. Cherup, 54, of Clarksville failed to yield while turning left from Miller Road to East Roy Furman Highway and hit driver Justin T. Brosky, 26, at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.
