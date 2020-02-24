FALLOWFIELD TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver Katie D. Knight, 38, of Charleroi hit black ice on Dairy Road near Coyle Curtain Road at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 12 and rolled her Honda Accord multiple times. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Harassment reported
State police said James Popielarcheck, 31, of Jefferson choked Sarah Georgiana, 24, of Uniontown at 106 2nd Street in Greene County at about 11 p.m. Jan. 12. He was cited with harassment.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Police chase, DUI
State police said a 55-year-old Carmichaels woman fled a traffic stop after she was pulled over for suspected DUI at about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 1. She was arrested after a brief chase.
MORGAN TWP.
PFA violation
State police said a 49-year-old Clarksville man violated a protection-from-abuse order against a 49-year-old Clarksville woman at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on Marianna Road.
MORGAN TWP.
Theft reported
State police said someone made $83.87 in fraudulent purchases using a credit card belonging to Andrew Morris, 44, of Jefferson at about noon Jan. 24.
RICHHILL TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a 21-year-old Wind Ridge man paid $1,356 for a firearm he never received.
SOUTH HUNTINDGON TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver Zachery T. Gray, 20, of Scottdale hit standing water and ice on a left curve of State Route 981 near Stahl Road at about 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12. His Chevrolet Sonic slid and hit an embankment. No injuries were reported.
UNIONTOWN
Charges filed
Uniontown City Police filed charges Thursday against Jeremy S. Sullivan, 41, of Hopwood for allegedly robbing Family Dollar on North Gallatin Avenue at about 5 p.m. An employee told police Sullivan put a bag on the counter and had a gun in his hand, demanding money. The employee tried to push the panic alarm, and Sullivan fled. He was arrested during a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday and found with clothing that matched the description of a suspect in a French Cleaners robbery in South Union Township Monday afternoon. He was also charged in that robbery. Police said the gun was determined to be a BB gun. He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the robbery, which showed he was at Family Dollar at the time, police said.
