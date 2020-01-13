JEFFERSON TWP.
Mailbox damaged
Belle Vernon state police are investigating a criminal mischief incident on Quaker Church Road in which an unknown suspect damaged a 78-year-old Perryopolis man’s mailbox Thursday around 10:30 p.m. Anyone with information should contact Belle Vernon state police at 724-929-6262.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Toyota Highlander stolen
Uniontown state police said they are investigating the theft of a gray 2017 Toyota Highlander stolen from Tri-Star Uniontown at 2 Superior Way between Nov. 3 and Jan. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call Uniontown state police at 724-439-7111.
SEWICKLEY TWP.
Honda hits a cow
Two occupants of a 2000 Honda Civic sustained suspected minor injuries after the Civic traveled off Greensburg Pike north of Valley View Lane on Jan. 5 around 10:09 a.m., according to state police. The vehicle struck a utility pole, a fence and then a cow head on, police said, noting that neither driver Camryn E. Hritz Craven, 19, of West Newton nor passenger Ryan M. Parshall, 20, of Perryopolis had to be transported from the scene.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Crash on I-70
No injuries were reported after a Peterbilt driven by William C. Hearn, 69, of Boyertown and a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Amber M. Cursi, 42, of Mount Pleasant collided on Interstate 70 near mile marker 40 Thursday at 11:22 p.m., according to Belle Vernon State police. Cursi had one passenger, Marc A. Wilkerson, 24, of Washington, police said. Both vehicles were drivable, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.