CALIFORNIA
Trespass reported
Brian R. Delacruz, 23, of California was charged for allegedly walking into a house in the 500 block of Second Street just before midnight Sunday and fleeing on foot when the residents returned. California Borough Police found him hiding in a grassy area. He was arraigned and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
DUNBAR TWP.
Theft reported
State police said someone used eBay gift card numbers to steal $1,800 from a 27-year-old Vanderbilt man through a false eBay transaction at about 11:45 p.m. Jan. 23.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft from vehicle
State police said someone stole cash belonging to Peter Forgen, 36, of Waynesburg from a Ford Explorer parked at 318 Mountainview Gardens, Greene County between 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Harassment alleged
State police cited Timothy Wise, 27, of Spraggs for allegedly harassing Mike Smith, 56, of Waynesburg at 106 Mountainview Gardens Road at about midnight Jan. 8. Wise entered a guilty plea Jan. 23.
JEFFERSON
Man charged
State police arrested Christopher Uveges, 40, of Carmichaels for allegedly threatening a 16-year-old Clarksville girl on the phone Friday afternoon. He was arraigned on a $35,000 bond and lodged in Greene County jail.
NEW STANTON
Vehicle part stolen
State police said someone stole a catalytic converter by cutting it from a Ford 350 box truck parked at about 1:45 p.m. Friday while it was parked at 840 South Center Avenue. The truck belongs to The Kitchen Gallery.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Counterfeit $100 bill
State police said an 18-year-old Uniontown man used a movie prop $100 bill to buy $55.62 in pizza, wings and soda from Pizza Hut, which was delivered to his house at about 9 p.m. Feb. 3.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police said someone stole $460.47 in merchandise from Walmart at about 6 p.m. Monday and fled in a black Chevrolet sedan.
