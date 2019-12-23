BROWNSVILLE
Overdose
Belle Vernon state police said they responded to a residence in the 300 block of Cadwallader Street Sunday around 10:30 a.m. for a nonfatal drug overdose suffered by a 27-year-old woman who was transported by emergency medical services to Mon Valley Hospital for treatment. Troopers were assisted on scene by UPMC paramedics, Brownsville EMS and Brownsville VFD, police said.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Aggravated assault
State police charged Jaycin Stillwagon, 33, of Connellsville with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly shoving a trooper responding to a call at 106 Coal Brook Street for a report of a disturbance at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 14.
DUNBAR TWP.
Fleeing police
State police charged Daniel Williams, 37, of Vanderbilt for allegedly fleeing police on 119 south in Bullskin Township at about 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Police said they tried to initiate a traffic stop and Williams fled. They stopped the chase for public safety reasons. He was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with DUI.
DUNBAR TWP.
Police chase
Sean M. Gleeson, 33, of Dunbar allegedly fled a traffic stop on Woodvale Street Dec. 15 and then ran from his vehicle. He was taken into custody after a brief chase. State police said he was intoxicated and had a suspended license. He is charged with fleeing police, DUI and resisting arrest.
GEORGES TWP.
DUI crash
State police charged Anthony Wheeler, 52, of Masontown following a twp-vehicle crash at Route 43 and Big Six Road at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8. State police determined Wheeler was driving under the influence of alcohol. His vehicle was disabled in the crash. No injuries were reported.
GEORGES TWP.
Underage drinking party
State police charged Jill Hillard, 50, of Uniontown with two counts of providing alcohol to a minor for allegedly providing alcohol for an underage drinking party at 216 Hayman Road at about 11 p.m. Oct. 19.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Theft from motor vehicle
Marlena Baer, 41, of Grindstone told Belle Vernon state police on Dec. 1 that several items, including several forms of identification, were stolen from her vehicle on West 1st Street. No suspect was identified and Baer was unaware of what time the items could have been stolen, police said.
MARKLEYSBURG
Theft reported
Darwin Miller, 69, of Markleysburg reported to state police at about 1 p.m. Dec. 6. he had $50 stolen from his room at South Fayette Nursing Center. The nursing center reimbursed his money while completing an internal investigation, they told police.
MENALLEN TWP.
Burglary, theft reported
State police said someone broke into a garage at 104 Tex Lane by breaking a window and stole a .22-caliber Ruger Bearcat revolver and $600 belonging to George Kopacka, 72, and Melody Kopacka, 70, both of New Salem at about 1:20 p.m. Oct. 28.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a 39-year-old Uniontown woman reported a loaded black and pink .380 Taurus gun was stolen from the area of Coolspring Street between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12.
REDSTONE TWP.
Burglary
A tool bag was discovered missing at 192 Filbert Orient Road on Nov. 26, Belle Vernon state police said, adding that tools and brands of the missing items were unknown and no other investigative leads were determined.
REDSTONE TWP.
Theft from motor vehicle
State police said someone stole more than $4,000 worth of chainsaws and other tree-trimming equipment from a locked pickup truck in the 400 block of 3rd Street sometime between midnight and 4:15 a.m. Dec. 9. The items belong to a 30-year-old Chestnut Ridge man.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Evan B. Mitchell, 20, of Belle Vernon was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign at the on-ramp from Route 51 to I-70 east and rear-ended driver Matthew J. Perales, 41, of Erie, who was driving in the right lane of I-70 at about 6:50 p.m. Dec. 12. Perales was forced into the concrete barrier along the left side of the road and crossed back onto the right side of the road and into a guide rail. He suffered an apparent minor injury but declined transport from Rostraver/West Newton EMS. Mitchell also had a passenger listed as a 17-year-old Roscoe boy. State police were also assisted on the scene by Rostraver police and fire department. No other injuries were reported.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Crash reported
Two vehicles driven by Carl R. Clingenpeel, 21, of Monessen and Dennis H. Cain, 77, of Ruffs Dale collided on Mount Pleasant Road at its intersection with Waltz Mill Road Thursday at 6:40 a.m., Belle Vernon state police said. According to police, neither driver was injured, although Clingenpeel’s Volkswagen Jetta sustained heavy damage.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
DUI crash
State police charged Joshua Shaw, 31, of South Union Township with DUI following a one-vehicle crash on Derrick Avenue and Frances Street at about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The vehicle crashed into a curb and was disabled. Police said he was driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police charged Tonya Hickle, 38, of Grindstone with retail theft for allegedly stealing two $55 game controllers and a $30 toy from Target at about 12:45 p.m. Dec. 14.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Marijuana possession
State police charged Robert Nicklow and Johnathan Closser, both 21 and of Uniontown, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 120 Matthew Drive at about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
Stolen license plate
Troopers investigated a stolen license plate (KNA-5923) valued at $150 from a van belonging to Sharyn Kmieciak, 71, of Everson on Broad Ford Road on the afternoon of Oct. 7, Belle Vernon state police said.
VANDERBILT
Pistol stolen from car
State police said a black Cobra .380 semi-automatic pistol belonging to a 61-year-old Vanderbilt woman was stolen from a car parked on 1st Street. It was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Dec. 13.
