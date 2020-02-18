ALEPPO TWP.
Theft of vehicle parts
State police said someone entered Cash Auto Salvage, located at 104 Greene Valley Road, outside of business hours between Feb. 4 and 9, and removed brass and copper automobile radiators, aluminum automobile radiators, aluminum automobile wheels, 60-pound copper wire and automotive catalytic converts. Items were valued at $375.
DUNBAR TWP.
Retail theft at Rural King
Uniontown state police said that on Jan. 25 it investigated a retail theft that occurred at Rural King on University Drive. Clifford Hoak, 33, of Normalville was identified by two of his former employers and subsequently arrested at his residence, according to police, who said he stole $525 worth of winches, clothing and household cleaning goods. Hoak was charged with retail theft.
EAST HUNTINGDON TWP.
Drug possession
State police responded to Southmoreland High School Feb. 11 for a female student in possession of a controlled substance. The substance was seized. Charges are pending.
GEORGES TWP.
Drug paraphernalia seizure, domestic disturbance
Uniontown state police said it was dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Collier Road Jan. 20 around 2 p.m., interviewed Shawn Schock, 34, of Uniontown and seized paraphernalia associated with drug use. Schock was charged with simple assault, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MORGAN TWP.
Lost dog
State police said a golden-colored dachshund ran away from its owner on Feb. 13 and has not been seen since. Anyone who encounters the dog is encouraged to contact the owners at 724-255-4866.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police said suspect approached victim, 72, of Acme, at her residence, asking for money. She refused and was threatened by suspect, who then reportedly stole a chainsaw and air compressor. Stolen items were valued at a combined $1,000.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Animal cruelty
Uniontown state police said an unnamed complainant reported her dog was panting heavily and had a swollen stomach after it was let outside of her 178 Percy Lane residence to go to the bathroom on Feb. 4. The dog was euthanized after a veterinarian determined the dog suffered blunt trauma to the stomach area, police said, adding that no suspects have been identified.
SALTLICK TWP.
Burglary reported
Uniontown state police said it responded to 1517 Indian Creek Valley Road Feb. 3 around 10:30 a.m. for a reported burglary, adding that the location is an abandoned school that is being renovated and converted into a commercial space. Unknown actors gained entry into the school and cut large quantities of copper pipe from the ceiling of the first floor, police said, noting that no suspects have been identified. A neighborhood canvas was conducted but yielded negative results, said police, who listed the victim as Jerry Lewis, 50, of Scottdale.
