JEFFERSON TWP.
Harassment with physical contact
Two people on Jefferson Road were cited through District Court in connection with a domestic dispute on Thursday.
CARMICHAELS BORO
Burglary
A suspect, or suspects, allegedly entered a business by force between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday at 207 S. Market St. and removed cash, food and other items before leaving the scene.
Burglary
In a second incident at the same location, a suspect, or suspect, allegedly broke the rear window with a brick, entered the building, and stole several throw pillows and blankets that had been placed on a couch between 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday at 207 S. Market St.
The suspect, or suspects, also ate food that had been stored in a refrigerator. People with information are asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police as soon as possible. The person or people suspected of these actions may be homeless and living on the streets, according to a police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.