BULLSKIN TWP.
Rear-end collision
A 17-year-old Acme girl rear ended driver Paul E. Pato, 62, of Star Junction when the light turned green and the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and East End Road when she started driving before he did at about 11:40 a.m. Feb. 26. She was driving with passenger Madison S. Kendi, 18, of Connellsville and a 17-year-old boy. No injuries were reported.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Donna Deist, 72, of Rogersville was on East High Street attempting to turn into a gas station near Victoria Road when turned in front of a 17-year-old Waynesburg girl, who was driving in the opposite direction on High Street. Deist suffered a suspected minor injury. Her passenger, Roger L. Deist, 77, of Rogersville reported no injuries. The teen's passenger, Mykala M. Rice, 22, of Holbrook was taken to Washington Health System Greene by EMS Southwest with a suspected minor injury.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft attempt
Someone unsuccessfully tried to siphon gas from cars parked at Enterprise in Greene County between 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, state police said.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Amber D. Black, 33, of Waynesburg was on Pine Street in Greene County when she went through its intersection with Jefferson Road and hit driver Brittany M. Shelott, 30, of Jefferson at about 3:10 Tuesday. Black's vehicle was disabled, and her airbag deployed. No injuries were reported. Shelott was driving with two boys, ages 4 and 8.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Man charged
A 21-year-old Waynesburg man was arrested by state police after probation officers served a warrant at his Jefferson Road, Greene County residence and found drugs and drug paraphernalia at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
MORGAN TWP.
PFA violation
A 49-year-old Clarksville man was arrested for allegedly violating a protection-from-abuse order on Marianna Road at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
DUI crash
Eugene Williams, 54, of Belle Vernon was charged by state police with driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed at the intersection of Fayette and Vernon streets in Westmoreland County at about 10 p.m. Saturday.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Decoration stolen
Lisa Schubert, 62, reported to state police at 4 p.m. Tuesday someone stole a $250 antique tractor decoration from her 194 Dixon Boulevard home.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Retail theft
State police are investigating a reported retail theft at Walmart at about 4 p.m. Feb. 13. Two individuals were briefly held for questioning, but left before they were identified, police said.
