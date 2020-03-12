BULLSKIN TWP.
Man arrested
Daniel Hoyle, 49, of Everson was arrested after allegedly running from police after crashing on State Route 119 at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 12. A trooper chased him and took him into custody. Police learned he had an active arrested warrant from the Fayette County District Attorney's Office.
DUNKARD TWP.
Identity theft
A 53-year-old Dilliner woman reported to state police in Waynesburg that someone opened a bank account in her name and deposited fraudulent check between Jan. 30 and Feb. 8.
GEORGES TWP.
DUI
Breana Blackstone, 26, of Uniontown was charged with DUI after she was reportedly driving 10 miles under the speed limit and repeatedly touching the fog line on Georges Fairchance Road and Burgess Field Road at about 3:45 a.m. Feb. 9. Police said she was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Man charged
Ernest Murray, 49, of Uniontown was stopped for a traffic violation on State Route 51 near Old Pittsburgh Lane in Fayette County at about 1:20 p.m. Monday. State police said the car smelled like marijuana, and police found a large bag of marijuana under the front passenger seat. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Warrant arrest
State police in Waynesburg arrested Kaleb Walters, 25, of Morgantown, West Virginia at 255 Elm Drive at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday after he was found to have a warrant out of West Virginia for a probation violation.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Retail theft
A woman attempted to steal welding markers from Tractor Supply in Greene County by putting them in her purse at about 9:25 a.m. Tuesday. A worker noticed and had her return them. She left in a white U-haul pickup truck, police said.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
DUI crash
Eugene J. Williams, 54, of Belle Vernon was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit a pole on Fayette Street at its intersection with Vernon Street at about 10 p.m. Feb. 29. Police said he suffered minor injuries. State police were assisted on the scene by Rostraver/West Newton EMS, North Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and Scotty's Towing.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a gun, prescription pills and cash were stolen from a 76-year-old Hopwood woman and a 33-year-old Carmichaels woman at a Nell Street home, reported at about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Overdose reported
State police responded to 560 West Penn Street at about 1 p.m. Feb. 16 for a reported overdose. Two patients were taken to Uniontown Hospital.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Three-vehicle accident
Driver Samuel Shultz, 76, of Dunbar rear-ended driver Christen M. Stercho, 52, of Greensburg, causing her to hit driver Paula M. Johnson, 65, of Scottdale on University Boulevard at about 6:20 p.m. Feb. 23, according to state police. Police said Stercho and Johnson were stopped at a red light at the intersection with Industrial Park Drive when they were hit. Stercho and her passenger, Mary J. Makar, 80, of Greensburg were taken to Frick Hospital by Fayette EMS for suspected minor injuries. Shultz was treated on the scene for a suspected minor injury. Dunbar Township, North Union and West Leisenring volunteer fire departments also assisted on the scene.
