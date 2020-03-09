CARMICHAELS
Burglary reported
A burglary was reported at Carol Maurin Beauty Shop at 207 South Market Street between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday. Cash, food and other items were stolen, according to state police in Waynesburg.
FALLOWFIELD TWP.
DUI crash
Chad Cevarr, 48, of Ellsworth was charged with DUI following a crash in the 900 block of State Route 917 at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Police said he hit driver Katelynn Packrall, 20, of Clarksville. Cevarr showed signs of intoxication, police said. Both vehicles had major damage.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East Roy Furman Highway at its intersection with Hill School House Road at about 7:30 a.m. March 1 in Greene County. State police said driver Mary E. Moffatt, 37, of Waynesburg rear-ended a semi-trailer driven by Kenneth R. Pelham, 40, of Canonsburg when he slowed down to turn from the highway.
FRANKLIN TWP.
DUI
State police in Waynesburg arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop in the 800 Block of East Greene Street at about 2:15 a.m. Feb. 23.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Marijuana reported lost
State police received a report that someone lost a small bag of marijuana at Walmart at about 7 p.m. March 1. The person who lost the marijuana may claim it at the state police barracks at 255 Elm Drive in Waynesburg.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Domestic dispute
A 35-year-old Jefferson woman and a 24-year-old Jefferson man were both charged with harassment by state police in Waynesburg after a domestic dispute on Jefferson Road at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
JEFFERSON TWP.
DUI
State police charged a driver with DUI after a traffic stop at 1890 Jefferson Road at about 8:50 a.m. Feb. 29.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Domestic dispute
Sarah Georgiana, 24, and James Popielarcheck, 60, both of Jefferson were both cited with harassment following an alleged argument that turned physical at 106 2nd Street at about 4:40 p.m. March 1 in Greene County.
MARIANNA
Theft investigation
State police are investigating a report of money stolen from 1 Procasky Road between Jan. 2, 2018 and Sept. 4, 2019.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Drug paraphernalia
An 18-year-old Dilliner man was found with drug paraphernalia in his vehicle after a traffic stop by state police in Waynesburg on Greensboro Road at about 4:40 p.m. Feb. 29.
MORGAN TWP.
Fight over fridge
Vincent Bennett, 29, and Brianna Bennett, 26, were both cited with harassment following a physical fight over a refrigerator at 96 Jefferson Estates at about 7:35 p.m. March 1.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Woman charged
Tina Sigwalt, 36, of Vanderbilt was charged with providing incorrect information when she attempted to buy a gun from Marra's Mountaineer Sport Shop on North Gallatin Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
REDSTONE TWP.
Man charged
Jared Remington, 45, of Hiller was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of narcotics with a 10-year-old boy with him. He pulled over on National Pike, and EMS made contact with him. Remington allegedly fled, leaving the boy with two strangers. He ran onto private property where he stopped. His father, Bernard Remington, was contacted and asked to call state police when his son was found. Jared Remington had an active warrant in Beaver County. Police said the father told them he would not help state police and allegedly picked his son up from where he was hiding and took him home. Jared Remington was arrested and taken to Fayette County jail.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
DUI
Elgene Steward, 47, of Monessen was charged with DUI after state police observed multiple traffic violations and pulled him over at Rostraver and Pricedale roads at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 29.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
Tracy Miller, 45, of South Connellsville was charged with retail theft and defiant trespass for allegedly stealing 21 items from Walmart at about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 24.
TWILIGHT
Drug charges
Amanda Crosby, 26, of Acme was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Twilight Hollow Road near Spruce Lane at about noon Feb. 23. State police found the drugs in her purse, they said.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Man charged
Daniel Saulnier, 40, of Conneaut Lake was charfed with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 700 Block of Washington Road, Greene County at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
WAYNESBURG
Drug charges
State police conducted a traffic stop on North Morris Street near 4th Street at about 10:40 p.m. Feb. 29 and arrested the driver, a 46-year-old Washington woman, on suspicion of DUI. Police searched the vehicle and found drugs and paraphernalia, they said.
