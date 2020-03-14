POINT MARION BORO
Harassment reported
A man on South Main Street reported, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, that two neighbors had been frequently harassing him and his wife, calling them “foul names” driving down the road where they live at high speeds, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police.
RICHHILL TWP.
Horses impeding traffic
Several horses were standing and wandering along W. Roy Furman Highway and impeding traffic just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania police. The police report notes “no fencing present to contain the animals” and says the property owner was cited for disorderly conduct. Information will also be provided to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, according to the report.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Lost handgun
The family of someone who died reportedly cannot find a 380 Smith and Wesson Bodyguard handgun, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The handgun may have been sold to an unknown person, according to the police report. The incident is reported to have taken place between Jan. 1, 2017 and Feb. 18, 2020, according to the report.
