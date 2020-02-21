CUMBERLAND TWP.
Arson charges
Timothy Black, 29, of Carmichaels is facing arson and related charges for allegedly lighting a woman's belongings on fire in an apartment at 200 Parkview Knoll Road Feb. 7, causing the fire alarm to go off and Carmichaels Fire Department to respond.
FALLOWFIELD TWP.
Rollover crash
State police said driver Judy M. Ruehle, 46, of North Charleroi lost control of her Mazda 6 on Walnut Ridge Road near Hickory Way at about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 12 and hit an embankment, causing the car to roll onto its roof.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
State police said someone stole $472 in Yankee Candle air fresheners fro, Nickman's Drug on about 11:15 a.m. Jan. 17.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Beer stolen
State police said someone stole three cases of beer with a total value of about $32 from Sheetz on West Main Street at about 1 p.m. Jan. 15.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
Mary Langley, 39, of Uniontown reported to state police someone out of state stole $500 from her bank account Jan. 18.
UNIONTOWN
Aggravated assault
Uniontown Hospital Police charged Monty Jackson, 54, of Uniontown with aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly trying to kick and bite hospital staff in the emergency room just before midnight Jan. 30. He also allegedly threatened a nurse, saying "When I see you outside the hospital, you're mine," and "I'll be waiting for you. His charges were filed Feb. 11.
WHARTON TWP.
Bullet hits house
John Lear, 63, and Holly Lear, 61, of Farmington reported to state police a bullet was shot into their living room while they were in the room watching TV at about 5 p.m. Sunday. The bullet went through the wall and fell onto the carpet, police said.
